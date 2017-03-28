AMI announces Toronto Blue Jays coverage for 2017 season

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that it will air 15 Sportsnet simulcasts of Toronto Blue Jays games in 2017 with live described video making them accessible to fans who are blind and partially sighted. Additionally, AMI This Week will take the audience behind the scenes at Blue Jays spring training with a selection of stories leading up to the start of the season.

This is the sixth consecutive year that AMI will air live described broadcasts of Blue Jays games. AMI began its relationship with Canada's Major League Baseball team in 2012 when it became the first ever broadcaster to air MLB games with live described video. AMI will kick off the 2017 season with the Home Opener on April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We're so pleased to be continuing our partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays organization this season," says John Melville, Vice-President of Programming and Production for AMI-tv. "Every fan should have equal opportunity to enjoy the games and live described video makes that possible for Canadians living with vision loss."

AMI is proud to have a number of seasoned sports broadcast professionals return as part of the live described video team for the games, including Sam Cosentino, Jim Van Horne and Norma Wick.

AMI's 2017 schedule for Toronto Blue Jays baseball is as follows (all times are in ET):

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. (Home Opener)

Saturday, April 15 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 vs. Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 8 vs. Cleveland Indians at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30 vs. Cincinnati Reds at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 vs. New York Yankees at 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Chicago White Sox at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 vs. Houston Astros at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30 vs. Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m.

Games in September 2017 are still to be announced. Please note, all dates and times are subject to change.

Catch all the action of Toronto Blue Jays baseball on AMI-tv. Check your local listings or visit AMI.ca/bluejays for details.

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization serving more than five million Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility or print restricted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's mission is to make accessible media for all Canadians. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.