AMI-audio brings blind hockey to audiences across Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that it has partnered with Canadian Blind Hockey to provide live access to the 5th annual Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament through its AMI-audio television channel.

March 24-26 AMI-audio will broadcast a live play-by-play of all games during the tournament and will also carry both the opening and medals ceremony with description, making the tournament accessible to the blind and low vision community. This is the first time the Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament will be broadcast live on AMI-audio.

"AMI has been a presenting sponsor of the Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament since it's inception in 2013 and continues to support adaptive sport and community building," explains John Melville, AMI Vice President of Programming and Production. "We are thrilled to be involved in such a worthwhile event and create a truly inclusive experience for our audience."

On March 24 catch Kelly MacDonald and David Bastl from Kelly and Company for their opening ceremony coverage. Tune in for exclusive interviews with players and supporters and, on March 25 and 26, listen as Mike Ross and the gang from Live from Studio 5 join the tournament for a special on-ice experience and lots of play-by-play action. We're also pleased to announce that Mike Ross, current public address announcer for the Toronto Maple Leafs will provide colour commentary for all select games during the tournament.

"AMI has been a phenomenal presenting partner of the association, and has helped us make hockey accessible to the blind community since 2012," says Matt Morrow, Executive Director Canadian Blind Hockey. "Over the years, AMI's presence has really helped increase awareness of the sport. This announcement is really exciting as this is the first time Canadians coast-to-coast will be able to listen live and join in the action while the Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament takes place."

For full broadcast details visit AMI.ca/blindhockey. Live stream AMI-audio at AMI.ca/listenlive or to find the AMI-audio channel with your cable provider please use our online channel guide.

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization serving more than five million Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility or print restricted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's mission is to make accessible media for all Canadians. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.