AMI This Week to visit five regions as part of ATW on the Road cross country trip

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that its flagship original program AMI This Week will air five special episodes as part of a spring road trip called ATW on the Road.

AMI This Week is a weekly magazine-style show hosted by Anthony McLachlan, which features interesting events, people and stories from across the country. Last summer the show went on the road for the first time, visiting four AMI bureaus in major Canadian cities from coast to coast. This year, Anthony will work alongside the AMI presenters to explore five new regions across five provinces.

"Our first road trip was a huge success and so much fun so we knew we had to do it again," says Michelle Dudas, Senior Producer for AMI This Week. "As a national show it's important that we make the effort to visit different regions and share as many stories as we can. We know there are a lot of untold stories in many communities across the country and we want to do our best to find them."

ATW on the Road will kick off on May 5 as the Ottawa team visits historic Quebec City including Place Royale, a cobblestone square in the heart of the city. Second, the Edmonton team will explore beautiful Banff and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, followed by the Halifax team and a visit to Luckett Vineyards in the Annapolis Valley region of Nova Scotia. In Vancouver the team will hit the Sunshine Coast and stop in at Molly's Reach restaurant in Gibsons, the site of the long-running The Beachcombers television series. Last, but not least, the Toronto team will travel to picturesque Prince Edward County to visit Sandbanks Provincial Park.

ATW on the Road episodes will air Fridays at 11 p.m. from May 5 to June 2. Follow AMI This Week on Twitter for updates on this cross-country adventure and catch up on past episodes of the show online at AMI.ca.

