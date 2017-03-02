AMI-tv to air new home improvement show with an accessibility twist

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that it will air a 13-part television series focused on home improvement and do-it-yourself projects called Eyes for the Job.

Produced by Clerisy Entertainment, Eyes for the Job will be shot entirely in Nova Scotia and will feature two Nova Scotian hosts, Chris Judge and Rebekah Higgs. A lifelong handyman and do-it-yourself enthusiast, Chris brings a unique perspective to the program as he is blind. Throughout the series he'll share accessibility tips for other people living with vision loss who are interested in exploring DIY projects, and highlight some adaptive tools that he uses, including some that he's designed himself.

Working alongside Chris is Rebekah, who is fully sighted and runs her own web series, DIY MOM, which features a variety of how to videos and DIY tutorials.

"We know from our research that there's an appetite for informative, how-to content within the blind and partially sighted community," says Andrew Morris, Manager of Original Content for AMI-tv. "We're very excited about Eyes for the Job and hope it will inspire people of all abilities to try something new."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Eyes for the Job will feature Integrated Described Video where hosts describe their actions and surroundings during filming to make the program accessible to individuals with vision loss.

"IDV to me means creating a show that is entertaining and informative to everyone, regardless of ability," says Dale Stevens, Producer for Clerisy Entertainment. "It's important that everyone get the same enjoyment from the program."

Eyes for the Job is currently in production in Nova Scotia and will air on AMI-tv in summer 2017. The production team and hosts will be available for on set interviews on March 8.

Follow us on Twitter: @AccessibleMedia

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization serving more than five million Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility or print restricted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's mission is to make accessible media for all Canadians. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/2/11G131953/Images/Eyes_for_the_Job-a6cbacd76fb6b9639bf1f705563c956e.jpg