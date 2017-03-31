Amika Mobile Wins Third Consecutive US GOVIES Award for 2017 Best Emergency Communications Solution

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Amika Mobile® is pleased to announce that its Amika® Mobility Server (AMS) platform for critical and emergency communication has been selected as the Best Emergency Communication Solution by Security Products and Security Today Magazine for the third year in a row after having won in the same category both in 2015 and 2016. The AMS was selected for this award as it continues to push the boundary of innovation in crisis communications including real-time mapping and analytics.

"The GOVIES 2017 award is excellent recognition for Amika Mobile's efforts as we push the boundary to save lives. The AMS ability to initiate Lockdowns on the first detection of gunshot, according to First Responders, is the key method to saving lives in active shooter situations. Keeping people tracked and informed as the crisis unfolds is also critical as they shelter in place, and this is where our 2-way communications on every mobile device be it a phone, tablet, or desktop, is already saving lives," said Amika Mobile® Co-Founder/CEO Sue Abu-Hakima.

Amika Mobile has pioneered technology that addresses two gaps in public safety and security. First, AMS automatically discovers wireline or mobile devices by location − especially important for airports, sports arenas, entertainment venues and campuses where stakeholders and visitors must be given clear instructions based on where they are when an emergency strikes. Second, AMS automatically detects and intelligently manages dynamic sensor events triggered from disparate physical security systems mapping locations as the critical situations unfold. Such dynamic events include gunshot detected, forced door entry, wall or mobile Panic, card access under duress, detected motion from cameras, fire panel events, etc. AMS automatically delivers identified events to appropriate security teams at command centers or while mobile. Amika Mobile® has delivered such ground breaking solutions to customers for 6 years

Captured events from any monitoring sensor product are clustered and disambiguated to issue a single, group or mass alert. The events trigger alerts that identify recipients by dynamic locations or team membership over ANY layer of communication. AMS simultaneously alerts ALL layers including SMS, Pop-ups on SmartPhones, Tablets or Desktops, Email, VoIP, Callouts, Radios, Overhead Displays, Paging Systems, Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Incident and Emergency Management Market to grow from USD 80.10 Billion in 2015 to USD 101.33 Billion in 2020. This growth is driven by many factors including increase in workplace violence, terrorism, natural disasters and heightened awareness of the need for critical and emergency communication during a crisis.

Amika Mobile will demonstrate its award winning AMS products at both ISC West 2017 booth #32102 in Las Vegas April 5th to 7th as well as ASIS 2017 booth #507 in Dallas, Texas.

About Amika Mobile: Amika Mobile® Corporation is privately held specializing in critical and emergency communication and control. Its flagship product, the Amika® Mobility Server (AMS), addresses IOT and BYOD security and is ideal for alert/response in enterprise, community, airport, sports arena, shopping center and campus where visitors may not always be pre-registered in a contacts database since the AMS can auto-discover mobile devices for emergency alert/response. AMS alerts securely over wire or mobile to ANY layer including WiFi, SMS, Email, VoIP, PA systems, Message Boards, Twitter, RSS Feeds, Facebook, etc. AMS and Amika®Panic can trigger lockdowns and alerts based on disparate events from gunshot sensors, access control, fire panels, cameras, wall mounted, desktop or mobile panic buttons, etc. Amika® Situation Commander tracks event alert/response in real-time. AMS delivers advisory government alerts from NOAA, IPAWS, Alert Ready and MASAS in CAP /CAP-CP formats. Amika Mobile® has won 21 awards and sells products through partners. See www.amikamobile.com

About US GOVIES: These awards honor outstanding security products for federal, state, tribal and local governments in categories critical to government security professionals and their partners in the private sector. Winners are selected by Security Today, and Security Products Magazine. See www.securitytoday.com for more information