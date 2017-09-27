Amitree hires Luke Dauter as VP of Data Science

Company Looks to Expand Capabilities of its Folio Email Assistant, Which Organizes 5% of U.S. Home Buying Transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Amitree has appointed Luke Dauter, PhD, as VP of Data Science, where he will be in charge of scaling Amitree's data science practice with a focus on machine learning, data strategy, research, and analysis.

"We're thrilled to add Luke to the executive team, where he will lead our efforts to make order from the chaos of hundreds of thousands of real estate transactions," said Jonathan Aizen, founder and CEO of Amitree. "Luke's deep experience building teams that use data science and machine learning to tackle challenging and unique data sets will drive our product forward, making it smarter, better, and more able to extract insights over time."

Luke comes to Amitree from GreatSchools, where he was Director of Data Science and was in charge of their data operations, measurement, research, and analysis. In particular, Luke was responsible for redesigning and expanding GreatSchools' ratings for K-12 public schools. Before working at GreatSchools, Luke was at InsideTrack, where he worked to design and implement their data-driven intervention system for post-secondary students.

"Amitree is sitting on a firehose of interesting data," Luke said. "Even better, the data we have offers the unique potential to deliver value and insights to the most important economic moments of people's lives. I'm incredibly excited to tackle the problems posed by leveraging all of this data, and look forward to building a world class data science practice at Amitree."

Luke holds a PhD in Sociology from UC Berkeley, where he focused on quantitative methods, organizations, markets and education.

About Amitree

Amitree makes Folio, the smart transaction assistant that lives in agent's email. Folio is used by over 35,000 agents to organize their workflow and deliver a better experience to their clients, right from their email inbox. Amitree was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Aizen and Paul Knegten and is privately funded.