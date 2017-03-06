Amos residents to enjoy a more accessible and safer waterfront park

The Government of Canada supports project by the Corporation des Fetes et Festivals d'Amos

AMOS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Key community stakeholders have long been asking for tangible and lasting ways to improve community and recreational facilities. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of all regions.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, has announced that the Corporation des Fêtes et Festivals d'Amos is to receive financial assistance of $250,000, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, for improvements to the waterfront park located on the banks of the Harricana River.

Created in 2006, the Corporation des Fêtes et Festivals d'Amos is a for-profit organization that organizes recreational activities in the Harricana River waterfront park. The funding provided under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the organization to improve the park's grounds, restore the entrance and create a pedestrian bridge.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support projects like this one by the Corporation des Fêtes et Festivals d'Amos, whose contribution to the dynamism of the municipality is undeniable. The work of the Corporation is essential to maintaining an environment that is both healthy and conducive to the well-being of the entire community."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted with the outstanding participation by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions in the Agora Naturel project, which will help to improve the park, especially in terms of the presentation of events."

Richard Deshaies, President of the Corporation des Fêtes et Festivals d'Amos

