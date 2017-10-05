Amperity Adds Veteran Tableau Sales Chief Kelly Breslin Wright to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Amperity, the world's only Intelligent Customer Data Platform, today announced that Kelly Breslin Wright has joined the company's Board of Directors. Wright brings global enterprise software sales expertise to Amperity, having recently retired from Tableau Software as Executive Vice President, Sales, where she helped the company grow from launch to over $800M in annual revenues over a 12-year period.

Wright joined Tableau one month before the launch of version 1.0 in 2005, and helped grow Tableau into a multi-billion dollar public company as a key member of the executive team. She was responsible for all worldwide sales and field operations, including Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Services, Training, Technical Support, and Customer Success. Prior to Tableau, Wright spent time at Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Bank of America, Dale Carnegie Training, and AtHoc.

"Kelly is an inspiring leader with extraordinary frontline experiences in building and scaling a great culture and a great sales organization at Tableau. We are thrilled to have her skills and expertise on our team," said Amperity CEO Kabir Shahani. "We have amassed some of the best talent and brightest minds to build Amperity, and Kelly's background complements our existing team with deep sales and go-to-market expertise. Her addition to the board will help us build the sales and field operations functions we need to provide world-class service to our current and future customers."

"I'm delighted to be joining Amperity's Board of Directors. Amperity's Intelligent Customer Data Platform has the potential to transform consumer marketing, and I'm impressed with the results that the team has already delivered for some of the world's most loved brands," said Wright. "Kabir and Derek are focused not only on solving a hard problem that's frustrated marketers for decades, but also on building a scalable company and creating a top workplace with high-caliber, passionate people. I feel privileged and honored to be participating in this journey with the entire Amperity team."

Wright joins Concur co-founder and Accolade CEO, Rajeev Singh, and Madrona Venture Group Managing Director, Matt McIlwain as outside board members on the Amperity Board of Directors.

About Amperity

Amperity is the Intelligent Customer Data Platform empowering global consumer brands to create unique and personalized experiences by unlocking all their customer data. Using machine learning and massive computing power, Amperity stitches together all of a brand's disparate data sources, forms complete customer profiles, and makes those profiles available to marketers and analysts. This complete, actionable data can be used to power customer 360 initiatives, acquisition, and retention marketing programs, and advanced customer analytics.