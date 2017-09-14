Amperity Partners with Microsoft to Unlock the Power of Customer Data

Leading Intelligent Customer Data Platform joins Microsoft's independent software vendor (ISV) program for next-gen data unification

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Amperity, the leading Intelligent Customer Data Platform, today announced it has joined Microsoft Corp.'s independent software vendor (ISV) program. This partnership comes on the heels of the company's official launch.

Now, Microsoft Azure customers can leverage Amperity's leading machine learning and distributed data infrastructure to unify and unlock the power of their customers' data. Conversely, Amperity gains access to the computing power of Azure public cloud to offer customers a seamless and secure platform experience.

"Today's cloud-first enterprises demand a secure and robust platform to manage their most critical customer data," said Kabir Shahani, CEO & founder of Amperity. "This is precisely why we partnered with Microsoft -- they offer an enterprise-ready infrastructure that our customers can trust. And we couldn't be more thrilled to join their new partner program."

"Microsoft has always been a partner-led company, and we're particularly keen to identify and work with companies that help our customers grow their businesses," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President, AI Business at Microsoft. "Amperity is a prime example of a company that's innovating to solve a business problem that brands have been plagued with for years. Having a precise, timely, and complete view of the consumer is a transformational capability and we are thrilled to partner with Amperity in providing this innovative technology to our Azure customers."

