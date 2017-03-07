Amplience Provides Digital Content Clarity for 1-800-Contacts

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Amplience, the Big Content Cloud provider for retailers, today announced that 1-800-Contacts, the largest retailer of contact lenses in the United States, is using its Content Hub and Dynamic Media solutions to manage product content throughout the site.

With an inventory of more than 15 million lenses, 1-800-Contacts must ensure a unified content library and seamless content functionality for desktop and mobile shoppers. The company migrated to the Amplience platform for its flexibility in image and asset management, superior customer support and ability to ensure an efficient implementation.

The Amplience Content Hub integrates all digital content -- editorial, product, image, video and document assets -- into a centralized repository, fueling greater efficiency, collaboration and creativity in the production process. In addition, Content Hub enables brands to eliminate errors and reduce costs. Amplience's Dynamic Media solution provides powerful image management workflows, allowing companies to deliver rich, engaging digital experiences. The technology is also responsive across all traditional and mobile operating systems, ensuring that content functions seamlessly at every touchpoint in the customer journey.

"1-800-Contacts has a vast product inventory and it's vital that the company has an efficient means for organizing and utilizing this imagery," said James Brooke, CEO and Co-Founder, Amplience. "Amplience is honored to be meeting this need and we look forward to helping the company streamline its approach to digital content."

"We're been incredibly pleased with our Amplience implementation," said Chris Rushton, Director, Ecommerce at 1-800-Contacts. "We went live in just four weeks and, throughout the process, were impressed with both the company's technology and its dedication to customer care. We're just beginning to reap the rewards of their technology and I know the ROI will multiply in the months ahead."

