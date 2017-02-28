Amplifire Announces New SVP of Advanced Education Division

Gregory Simmons to Head Educational Sales and Strategy for e-Learning Software

BOULDER, CO --(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - amplifire, an adaptive, science-based learning software used by educational leaders like Pearson, CompTIA, the Princeton Review and Barbri since 2001, today announced the hiring of Gregory Simmons as the senior vice president of sales for the company's higher education and test prep division, amplifire Advanced Education.

Simmons, with his 20 years' experience in higher education and educational technology, will be responsible for the growth and strategic direction of amplifire Advanced Education, which partners with colleges and universities on curriculum innovation and student analytics resulting in higher retention rates.

The company's expansion in advanced education is due, in part, to growth within educational technology (edtech) -- a market that is predicted to grow at a rate of 17 percent per year, reaching $252 billion by 2020[1]. Also, demand from the U.S. Department of Education[2] and some of education's leading associations[3] for edtech developers to:

Improve access to and analysis of real-time student data

Incorporate findings from "learning sciences" to deliver stronger, longer-lasting learning outcomes; and,

Demonstrate the value of courses through increased retention

is driving rapid progress.

Research shows that students suffer under a variety of cognitive illusions about how best to learn. Amplifire's difference includes triggers in software that switch on learning in the brains of students, and with visual heat maps that provide instructor guidance.

"Leaders in advanced education are calling for amplifire's quantitative methodology and advanced analytics, which are proven to help students learn and retain information better. Our software was built by the world's leading cognitive researchers to focus on three core issues affecting institutional success within education -- curriculum innovation, student retention, and value," said Bob Burgin, CEO of amplifire. "The time is ripe to expand our footprint in this market, and with his experience and vision Greg will be instrumental in this expansion."

Prior to joining amplifire, Simmons held senior sales roles at various education technology and information providers including serving as Chief Sales Officer for Turning Technologies, where he established a sales force and the profitability strategies for the company's student response systems (SRS) across five market verticals.

Simmons also served as the Vice President and National Sales Manager for Cengage Learning, formerly Thomson Learning, from 2004-2013. While at Cengage, Simmons was responsible for growth strategies of the Higher Education, Career, Enterprise and Library Science sales forces within the Academic and Professional Group. He has also held numerous leadership roles in Sales, Training and Development.

Simmons holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from San Jose State University and a master's degree in International Management from The American Graduate School of International Management.

"I have a passion for education -- specifically helping students experience success and achieve their career goals," said Simmons. "I've seen a lot of solutions come and go, but amplifire's interactive technology walks-the-walk with successful learning outcomes and efficacy through adaptive, science-based instruction. I'm proud to represent amplifire."

For more information about amplifire, or to schedule an interview with its' leaders, contact Melanie Howard at Mhoward@amplifire.com.

About amplifire:

Amplifire's mission is to build a smarter, safer, more prosperous world in which people perform at their highest potential. Amplifire, a division of Knowledge Factor, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, makes online learning platforms that maximize human performance at scale by reducing confidently held misinformation leading to risk, loss and harm. Perfected since 2001 by the world's leading experts in brain science and cognition, Amplifire's patented algorithms and analytics have improved the lives of thousands of professionals, students and patients and saved clients millions of dollars. Learn more about Amplifire's Advanced Education for higher ed, Performance for the corporate market, and the HealthcareAlliance for the healthcare industry at www.amplifire.com.

[1] http://ecosystem.edtechxeurope.com/2016-edtech-report OR http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-report-predicts-edtech-spend-to-reach-252bn-by-2020-2016-05-25-4203228

[2] The United States Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology (OET) report: Reimagining the Role of Technology in Higher Education

[3] Educause: http://er.educause.edu/articles/2017/1/top-10-it-issues-2017-foundations-for-student-success