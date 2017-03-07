Amplitech Group, Inc. Files 10-K for FY2016

2016 Highlights and Looking ahead to 2017

BOHEMIA, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Amplitech Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : AMPG), a leader in state-of-the-art RF Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and Power Amplifiers (PA) for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, and Military markets, today announced filing of their FY2016 10-K. The Company continued its growth and met its planned revenues in excess of $2 million setting a record for the company. In the previous press release of January 2017, the figures were inadvertently reported as those of AMPG (AmpliTech Group, Inc.), when in fact they were referring to AMPG's sole subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc. The Company disclosed that the error was due to the confusion associated with the similar names of the two entities. The parent company, AMPG, does not generate revenue but owns AmpliTech, Inc., which is the sole source of its revenue. Although the two operate essentially as one company, the difference in the financials is evident. This is due to the fact that the parent company accounts for the expenses generated to maintain its fully reporting public status, thus leading to the offset in the consolidated financials. The reporting was merely an oversight and purely unintentional. Another unexpected expense that had to be accounted for in the fourth quarter was the tax liability for 2016. The Company had NOL carryovers from previous years that could not be used as planned. Notwithstanding the unexpected issues mentioned, the Company still had an outstanding year of profit and revenue. Below are some highlights of 2016:

Key Highlights and Traction in 2016:

Record revenues of over $2 million. A 37% increase from prior year

Increase in gross profit of 40%

Net Income of $415K and EBITDA of ~$500K

Decrease in interest expense of 57%

New facility with increased efficiency and more space for growth

New website with increased functionality and product exposure for increased sales worldwide

Investment in R&D creating new product lines with higher margins

Entered into agreement with a leading national distributor to increase sales, enhance marketing, and stock inventory to support customer demand

Exhibited in leading industry Mega trade shows (IMS 2016 and EDICON 2016)

Sufficient backlog of orders and pursuing several sources of organic revenue to significantly increase sales over the next 2 to 3 years

Coming in 2017:

IMS 2017 Trade Show in Honolulu, Hawaii

EDICON 2017 Trade Show in Boston

Satellite 2017 Conference

Increased online and print advertising to boost exposure and awareness

Strategic partnerships with leading OEMs for leading-edge technology ventures

About Amplitech Group, Inc:

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF (Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and Power Amplifiers (PA) for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website: www.AmpliTechInc.com

