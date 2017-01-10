Amplitech Group Inc. Reports Update on 4Q 2016

BOHEMIA, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Amplitech Group Inc. ( OTCQB : AMPG), a leader in state-of-the-art RF Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and Power Amplifiers (PA) for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, and Military markets, today announced an update to report results of 2016 fiscal year preceding a 10Q filing next month.

The Company reports fourth quarter revenue of $664,000 with a net income of 39%, or $259,000. CEO Fawad Maqbool commented, "We are extremely pleased with the results in the last quarter of 2016 as well as our performance for the entire year. We were successful in increasing our YOY growth to 40% and our YOY net income has increased by 300%. The Company has shown that there is a demand for its technology and it has the ability to generate cash flow with its current product lines."

The Company is working on new products to expand its offering to cover the Defense and Aerospace markets as well as various commercial markets and thus increasing its revenues in 2017. AMPG has close to $1 million dollars of bookings currently and plans to expand its technical and marketing base to generate more revenue from new customers.

Mr. Maqbool also stated, "The Company has many goals and although we have been constantly improving, we may seek suitable funding for expanding product lines and resources as well as accretive inorganic growth. Although it is not necessary, it would help us to accelerate our growth and augment our shareholder base. We also feel that the new political environment will be beneficial for us since we are an approved supplier to many international Aerospace and Defense contractors as well as the US and other government organizations."

Key Highlights:

Record revenue and net profit of 39% for 4Q 2016

Record revenue and net profit for FY 2016. Net Income of 28% on revenue of $2.039 million

YOY revenue growth of 40%. YOY net income growth of 300%

New facility has increased efficiency and productivity

Sources of increased revenue generation in 2017:

Development of LNAs for Airline Wi-Fi systems

Strategic re-selling and cross-selling platforms with new parties

New nationwide distribution partner

Development of new high power amplifiers (HPA) targeted for commercial and military markets

Expanded marketing venues, i.e. increased surgical advertising, trade shows, and direct marketing

Pursuing a GSA government award to reach as many as 800 government agencies

Development of line of mainstream wireless consumer products

New orders with large OEMs like Boeing, Viasat and Cobham Defense Systems, among others

Development of new products other than amplifiers to increase product offerings and revenue

About Amplitech Group, Inc:

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF (Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and Power Amplifiers (PA) for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz -- eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website: www.AmpliTechInc.com

