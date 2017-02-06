AMS-IX and Sify Launch Carrier-Neutral Internet Exchange in Mumbai

New Internet Exchange Aims to Accelerate Internet Growth Throughout India

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) and Sify today announced the launch of AMS-IX India, a carrier-neutral, open Internet Exchange (IX) in Mumbai, India.

"India is one of the world's fastest growing internet markets," explains Job Witteman, CEO of AMS-IX. "The growth is being accelerated by 4G adoption, large content players establishing a footprint in India and the supportive policies of the government."

Considered the country's gateway to the internet, Mumbai was chosen as the initial location for the AMS-IX India exchange, enabling enhanced accessibility to some of India's largest data centers. The IX builds upon the successful formula of AMS-IX in Europe, which has grown into the leading IX in the world. The exchange in Mumbai is ready for orders as of today.

AMS-IX India

AMS-IX India is a collaboration between the India based Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service provider, Sify, and the European based AMS-IX. Customers will be able to connect to the IX via dedicated ports with speeds of multiple 1Gbps or 10Gbps. AMS-IX India will serve as a neutral and independent peering platform with unrivalled quality, offering both private and public peering services at carrier-grade level to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Internet Content Providers (ICPs), and telecom operators. By connecting to the exchange, content providers and eyeball networks can exchange their internet traffic and benefit from reduced latency and costs.

"We are already seeing a major interest in this new exchange throughout the marketplace," comments Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify. "We believe that the establishment of this exchange will create the optimal ecosystem for acceleration of internet adoption in India, while simultaneously supporting the Digital India initiatives. The open nature of AMS-IX India will provide all content and internet service providers a truly global standard."

"AMS-IX is able to contribute to the success of this IX by bringing its know-how and experience in building and maintaining neutral and independent internet exchanges," adds Mr. Witteman. "We are very pleased to partner with Sify, as they add a wealth of local knowledge."

About AMS-IX

Established in the early 1990s, AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral, non-profit and independent Internet Exchange based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Internet traffic at AMS-IX has a peak of 5 Terabits per second (Tbps) and it interconnects more than 800 IP networks, making it one of the largest internet exchanges in the world.

The AMS-IX platform provides IP interconnection and peering services of a guaranteed high quality for all types of IP traffic, irrespective to traditional data, Voice over IP (VoIP), mobile internet traffic or video. By means of peering, these networks can provide their end users (both consumers as well as companies) with stable, fast and cost-efficient internet services.

AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: The Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (IPX) interconnection points. Furthermore, AMS-IX manages two additional internet exchanges abroad: AMS-IX Hong Kong and AMS-IX Caribbean on Curaçao. AMS-IX's subsidiary company, AMS-IX USA Inc., manages AMS-IX Bay Area, AMS-IX Chicago and AMS-IX New York in the United States of America. For more information, visit www.ams-ix.net

Information on AMS-IX India can be found at http://www.ams-ix.in/

About Sify Technologies

Sify is one of the largest integrated ICT solutions and services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common telecom data network infrastructure, reaching more than 1400 cities and towns in India. This telecom network today connects 43 data centers across India, including Sify's six Tier 3 Data Centers across the cities of Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

A significant part of the company's revenue is derived from Enterprise Services, comprising of Telecom services, Data Center services, Cloud and Managed services, Applications Integration services and Technology Integration services. Sify also provides services that cater to the burgeoning demands of the SMB community, much of it on its Cloud services platform.

Sify has a unified license to operate NLD (National Long Distance), ILD (International Long Distance) services and ISP services, and offers VoIP backhaul for international carriers. With the Sify cable landing station and partnerships with submarine cable companies globally, Sify is present in almost all the spheres of the ICT ecosystem.

Sify has an expanding base of Managed Services customers, both in India and overseas, and is India's first enterprise managed services provider to launch a Security Operations Center (SOC) to deliver managed security services. The software team develops applications and offers services to improve business efficiencies of its current and prospective client bases. Sify also offers services in the specialized domains of eLearning, both in India and globally. For more information about Sify, visit www.sifycorp.com

