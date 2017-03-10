AMTRUST SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. - (AFSI)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AFSI), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2016 and February 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of AmTrust and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 1, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

AmTrust and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2017, AmTrust disclosed that it had identified a "material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting" and that it required additional time to file its 2016 annual financial statements with the SEC. AmTrust further disclosed that the material weakness "related to ineffective assessment of the risks associated with the financial reporting, and an insufficient complement of corporate accounting and corporate financial reporting resources within the organization."

On this news, the price of AmTrust's shares plummeted.

