GRAND ISLAND, NE--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), one of the nation's leading commercial equipment finance companies, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Outstanding Website in the Financial Services category at the 15th Annual American Business Awards, the nation's premier business awards program. Judges cited the website's "user-friendly design" and "visually compelling" layout as reasons for recognizing AmurEF with this prestigious honor.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"Amur Equipment Finance invested a great deal of time and effort in developing a fully interactive website which provides visitors with a truly unique and informative experience," said Jacklynn Manning, AmurEF Marketing Director. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gold Stevie® Award winner."

Amur Equipment Finance introduced the new website (www.amuref.com) last year in conjunction with the company's rebrand initiative. The goal was to create an engaging, interactive site that provides a superior user experience while highlighting AmurEF's values and talented people along with its full suite of unique financial products. The AmurEF site now features financing calculation tools, a streamlined online application tool for business owner customers and vendor partners, and a job application portal. Visitors can also access a wealth of additional information including numerous customer and employee video success stories. AmurEF worked closely with its partners at Elite SEM and Sourcetop to design and deliver the new website.

Since the site launch, new user traffic has increased over 210 percent and visitor duration has doubled, proving that visitors are favorably engaging with the new content, tools, and brand. The Stevie® Award judges were impressed with these uplift numbers. They also said that the AmurEF website was well executed and the information architecture was well thought out.

In conjunction with this announcement, AmurEF's Vice President of Human Resources, Jackie Havel, was recognized as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the category of Human Resources Executive of the Year.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Amur Equipment Finance

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, visit amuref.com.