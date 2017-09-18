Amur Equipment Finance Opens New Hampshire Office

GRAND ISLAND, NE--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a 2016 Top Ten independent equipment finance company, today officially opened a new office in Dover, New Hampshire as part of the Company's nation-wide expansion. Jason Durgin, Vice President of Sales, will oversee the office with Dan Marquette, Team Sales Manager. The new regional office will enhance existing customer relationships nationally, and serve new customers in the local marketplace.

The Dover office supports AmurEF's overall national expansion strategy, and is the third AmurEF office opened in the past year, following AmurEF's earlier expansion into Dallas and Philadelphia.

"The New Hampshire office reinforces our commitment to provide excellent customer service, and is the natural next step as we continue to mature our customer base," stated Michael Karman, AmurEF Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As our customer base continues to thrive with the growing economy, our customers require more equipment. The New Hampshire office will ensure that the loyalty of our existing customers is rewarded with the best possible service."

AmurEF directly serves business owners and vendor partners that service an array of equipment-intensive industries including: transportation, construction, commercial and industrial equipment, food service, packaging, and printing. The Company offers customized finance programs, including some with same-day credit decisions and funding for its business customers and vendor partners. With a dedicated support team on staff, AmurEF handles equipment financing needs ranging from as little as $10,000 to over $2 million.

AmurEF employs over 120 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing, and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island, Nebraska. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

About Amur Equipment Finance

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, visit amuref.com.