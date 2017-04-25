Amur Equipment Finance's Kimberly Adair and Angie Jensen Receive Certified Lease & Finance Professional Designations

GRAND ISLAND, NE--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), one of the nation's leading commercial equipment finance companies, announced that Kimberly Adair, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, and Angie Jensen, Collections Manager, have received the Certified Lease and Finance Professional (CLFP) designation from the Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation (www.clfpfoundation.org). Both employees successfully sat through and passed the rigourous 8-hour exam.

"We are extremely proud of Kim's and Angie's recent success in obtaining the prestigious CLFP designation," said Malia K. DuMont, AmurEF Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. She added, "The CLFP designation is the preeminent credential for equipment leasing and finance professionals throughout the world. Having two of them on our staff shows that AmurEF continues to be a leader in the industry."

Kimbery Adair stated, "The desicion to pursue the CLFP designation was not only a personal challenge, but one that I felt was important in order to gain greater industry knowledge while applying best practices to my current position at AmurEF."

Kim joined AmurEF in 2010 and is responsible for all of the company's accounting operations including receivables, and payables. She has over 20 years of experience in the broader financial industry.

"We work in a dynamic and rapidly changing industry," said Angie Jensen. "The in-depth knowledge and continuing education I recieve through the CLFP Foundation allows me to stay on top of the most recent regulatory changes and other pertinent aspects of the business such as marketing, sales, finance and accounting."

Angie Jensen joined AmurEF six years ago and is responsible for collections and works to negotiate settlements, forbearance and the restructuring of agreements on delinquent accounts. Prior to joining AmurEF, Angie worked in the commercial and agriculture loan department at Lincoln-based TierOne Bank.

The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgable professional who has demonstrated competency through testing of knowledge, continuing education, and a commitment to exemplary ethics and best business practices in the industry. Currently there are 415 active Certified Lease & Finance Professionals.

About Amur Equipment Finance

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world's most essential industries -- from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine -- to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, visit amuref.com.