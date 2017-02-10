An Eastern Townships Theatre Gets a New Look

The Government of Canada supports upgrades for Theatre Lac-Brome

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament (Brome-Missisquoi), today announced that Theatre Lac-Brome will receive $280,000 in funding for building renovations. Mr. Paradis made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used by the organization to build a lobby adjacent to the theatre and extend its season to year-round.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to Theatre Lac-Brome's upgrades. Thanks to these renovations, creators, artists and the public will soon have a spacious, comfortable and modern performance space to enjoy."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For nearly 30 years, Theatre Lac-Brome has treated local audiences to a wide variety of plays, musical performances and comedy shows. Cultural infrastructure is essential to presenting the work of artists. I am proud that our government is supporting the upgrades of a cultural space that is so meaningful and unifying for the community."

-The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament (Brome-Missisquoi)

"It's very exciting to receive support from Canadian Heritage to continue the long tradition of seasonal English-language theatre in Knowlton. We are equally excited to be able to now offer year-round programming, which will include plays in both official languages, ΓÇïΓÇïalong with various other community and artistic activities.

-Nicholas K. Pynes, Artistic and General Director, Theatre Lac-Brome

Theatre Lac-Brome, founded in 1988, is a performance space that features a wide variety of professional shows. The organization produces and presents works in both official languages for visitors and residents of Knowlton and neighbouring communities.

The renovation involves site excavation and preparation, followed by the construction and design of the new entrance hall. The new space will feature, among other things, a small café-cabaret and box office.

The project will also include a special artists-only area, as well as new specialized equipment to ensure compliance with lighting and soundproofing standards.

Thanks to these renovations, Theatre Lac-Brome will be able to offer artists and audiences an updated, year-round performance space.

