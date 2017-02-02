Ana Mackay-Sim Appointed Chief Marketing Officer at ORC International

Marketing Veteran Tasked with Overseeing ORC's Global Brand and Revenue-Building Marketing Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Global business intelligence firm ORC International, part of Engine Group, today announced the appointment of Ana Mackay-Sim to Chief Marketing Officer. Effective immediately, she will be reporting directly to both Tom Markert, who joined the company last year as Chief Executive Officer of ORC, and Zoe Church, Global CMO of Engine Group.

Based out of the company's New York office, Mackay-Sim will be responsible for overseeing brand and revenue-building marketing initiatives for ORC globally. She will also work closely with ORC's parent company, Engine Group, to partner on internal and client-related projects across the network's various companies, including digitally led agency Deep Focus, leading generational insights company Cassandra, and sports marketing and sponsorship agency Synergy.

"Ana comes to ORC with a wealth of diverse experience, from having lived all over the world to building high-performing teams in rapidly changing environments," said Markert. "Her experience as both a marketer and creative will allow her to broaden clients' understanding of the strategic importance of business intelligence and its ability to unlock better consumer experiences."

Prior to joining ORC, Mackay-Sim spent more than ten years in various marketing roles at Nielsen, working out of both its Sydney and New York offices. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mackay-Sim was responsible for marketing for CPG and retail industries, as well as leading brand, advertising and creative initiatives.

"Now, more than ever, the right data and intelligence are critical to business success," said Mackay-Sim. "ORC sets the standard for business intelligence and I'm looking forward to growing the market for our services, and showing the world how true intelligence can have a transformative effect on a company's growth."

Mackay-Sim is originally from Australia, where she studied media and communications at the University of New South Wales. Over the course of her career, she has been recognized by several awards, including the BMA ACE Award and the HOW In-House Design Award.

About ORC International

Through true intelligence, ORC International helps the world's leaders to optimize their business today, understand how they can win tomorrow, and realize the future. A global top 20 business intelligence firm with a stellar track record in quality, leading edge analytical know-how and data integration enabled by an agile technology platform, we enable leading organizations to better understand their people and transform their overall business performance. For more information, please visit our website at ORCInternational.com

About Engine Group

Engine Group is a global marketing services network comprised of best-in-class communications specialists. Engine Group has a unique collaborative model that adds tangible value to clients -- transforming their businesses through natural and seamless integration. With operating hubs in the UK, North America and Asia, the individual businesses within the network include WCRS, MHP Communications, Trailer Park, ORC International, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Deep Focus, Moment Studio, Synergy, Calling Brands, Mischief, Fuel, Transform and Slice. Together, they cover a vast range of marketing services including market research, creative, strategy, digital, social media, advertising, public relations, and content creation and production. Clients include Google, Frito-Lay, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and all the major entertainment studios, including Warner Bros, Disney and 20th Century Fox. More information is available at enginegroup.com.

