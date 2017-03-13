Analog Bits Announces Mixed Signal Design Kits for 7nm at TSMC Technology Symposium

SOURCE: Analog Bits, Inc.
March 13, 2017 09:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry's leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, today announced availability of front-end design kits which enable use of low power IP on TSMC's latest 7nm process nodes. These design kits provide customers with early access to Analog Bits' latest low-power IP for SERDES, PLL, PVT sensors and POR – which are already shipping in other TSMC nodes such as 16FFC and 16FFP which will be demonstrated at the Symposium.
Multi-protocol SERDES and PVT Sensors have become an integral part of many modern SOCs, with applications including Mobile, HPC, Automotive and IoT. Analog Bits' success in delivering low-power and flexible IP means customers can get maximum differentiation in their SOC implementations.
WHAT: Complete products and 7nm front-end design kits for low-power Mixed Signal IP products including:
WHEN: March 15, 2017 (registration begins at 8:30am)
WHERE: 2017 TSMC Technology Symposium
About Analog Bits: Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Products include precision clocking macros such as PLLs & DLLs, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O's as well as specialized memories such as high-speed SRAMs and TCAMs. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35-micron to 16/14-nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working" with foundries and IDMs.
For more information, please contact:Will Wong 650-314-0200will@analogbits.com
For more information, please contact:Will Wong 650-314-0200will@analogbits.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds