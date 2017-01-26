Analyst Firm, Fosway Group, Identifies D2L as a Core Challenger in Learning Systems

Fosway Group includes D2L in its Core Challenger zone in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™, highlighting the company's strong performance, market presence and total cost of ownership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, has announced that its Brightspace learning engagement platform has been recognised as a Core Challenger in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems in the EMEA market.

Fosway Group, a European HR and learning analyst firm, classified D2L as a Next Generation Learning Environment, reflecting its learner experience focus and capabilities that sit outside a traditional LMS. D2L was placed in the Core Challenger zone, highlighting D2L's positive trajectory.

"We are very happy that Brightspace has been recognised by Fosway as a Core Challenger," said Elliot Gowans, VP EMEA, D2L. "As a company, we pride ourselves on our track record of customer advocacy and our ability to deliver an easy-to-use, engaging online learning experience for our customers. This ranking, as well as our growth throughout the EMEA region, is proof that Brightspace is continuing to disrupt the edtech market with its learning engagement platform."

"The recalibration of the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems has extended our analysis of the market beyond the traditional LMS offering," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "As a Next Generation Learning Environment, D2L represents an exciting new addition to the 2017 analysis as a Core Challenger."

D2L continues to see adoption accelerate in the enterprise space. Recently, D2L was selected by the Higher Education Academy (HEA) to improve its online learning course, as well as TeleLearn-Akademie (TLA), a German education specialist, to help new mothers and migrants re-enter the workforce. Companies including Kaplan and Walmart have also deployed Brightspace for Enterprise and last June D2L announced MEDA's adoption of the platform to empower female entrepreneurs in Libya.

D2L is also increasing its presence at European industry events and will be today attending The BETT Show in London and LearnTec at Messe Karlsruhe, Germany, and the Learning Technologies event in London between 1st-2nd February.

Brightspace was designed with modern learners in mind and offers a clean, responsive user experience. It is available globally and fully localised so that corporations around the world can reap the benefits of improved learner engagement. The platform supports cutting-edge innovations and rich learning experiences on any device. The cloud platform is also rapidly deployed and integrates easily with existing technology.

Going beyond basic reporting, Brightspace for Enterprise also has powerful learning analytics that can measure the engagement of employees and show which training content is most effective. It also has options for private-label help desk and full service solution administration so that employers find the solution quick to deploy and easy to use. D2L offers deep expertise in learning and engagement strategy and a rich set of creative services to help organisations develop engaging content.

To learn more about Brightspace for Enterprise, visit www.D2L.com/enterprise.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a digital learning platform that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning experiences in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals.

ABOUT FOSWAY

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its fourth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes learning experiences better. The company's cloud-based platform, Brightspace, is easy to use, flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, organizations can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that organizations can take action in real-time to keep learners on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com

