AnalytixInsight and Africa Investor Launch Financial Portal for African Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight") (TSX VENTURE:ALY) and Africa investor ("Ai"), a leading African media and financial group, are pleased to announce the launch of an online portal www.aianalytix.com for comprehensive company analysis including on-demand fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools for publicly listed companies in Africa.

As previously reported on August 28, 2017, AnalytixInsight has entered into a content agreement with Ai to jointly create and launch an online platform for comprehensive company analysis, including on-demand fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on publicly listed companies in Africa.

This web portal will provide investors with data driven insights to evaluate and capitalize on opportunities offered within the African capital markets. The platform will be a premier source of financial data and analysis for 16 African exchanges, covering over 1,000 African equities, with an objective of providing domestic and offshore investors easy access to multiple African capital markets.

The web portal will be formally unveiled at the Ai CEO Institutional Investment Summit to be held on September 18-19 in New York. The summit is a unique CEO investor-issuer, invitation-only capital market leaders' platform for global institutional investors and African sovereign wealth and pension fund investors to originate and intermediate capital market transactions in Africa.

Prakash Hariharan, AnalytixInsight's Chairman and CEO, commented: "We are excited about the platform and look forward to providing services to a variety of Africa centric institutions and investors that today already work with Ai, including stock exchanges, pension funds and corporations in Africa. Investors and financial institutions currently incur significant costs in gathering and analyzing financial data to take advantage of African opportunities. This Africa focused big data analytics platform, powered by AnalytixInsight's technology, overcomes this challenge".

"The lack of reliable and current analytical data on African listed companies is routinely cited by our intentional investment partners as a key barrier to investing in Africa's public markets. We are therefore delighted to partner with AnalytixInsight and launch the Africa investor-AnalytixInsight AiAnalytix platform, which will empower global investors, domestic public companies and African stock exchanges through proven Big Data Analytics technology", said Hubert Danso, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of Africa investor.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. (www.analytixinsight.com)

AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence platform transforms data into narratives. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (www.marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (www.euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

ABOUT AFRICA INVESTOR (www.africainvestor.com)

Africa investor is a specialist investment and communications group, advising institutional investors, pension funds, sovereign funds, governments, international organisations and businesses on strategies for capital market and foreign direct investments in Africa. Ai's media division publishes Ai magazine, the leading international newsstand magazine for Africa's investment decision makers; maintains the Ai 40 Investors' Index, hosts the Ai CEO Institutional Investment Summit & Awards and the Ai CEO Infrastructure Investment Summit & Awards, among other events. Operating at the intersection of institutional investors, business, government, international organisations and the media, Ai group has a network of clients across Africa and globally.

