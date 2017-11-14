AnalytixInsight announces Blockchain initiative and US listing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 14, 2017) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight", or "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ALY) (OTCQB:ATIXF) is pleased to announce that it will be enhancing its artificial intelligence platform with a series of Blockchain initiatives which will augment the Company's existing big data analytics engine with distributed ledger technology. The Company's shares will also trade on the OTCQB Marketplace under the symbol "ATIXF" effective November 14, 2017.

Blockchain - The Company will evaluate and pursue Blockchain initiatives, which are contiguous with its artificial intelligence platform, using a distributed ledger technology to reduce transaction costs and settlement times for its users and partners in CapitalCube and Marketwall. The Company believes these initiatives will enhance current revenues being received from existing multi-year agreements with its partners.

CapitalCube - The Company's deep learning platform currently processes more than 100 billion data computations daily, using its analytics models and logical arguments to generate insights. The platform provides financial analytics and generates content on approximately 50,000 publicly traded stocks and ETFs, attracting over 2 million user sessions monthly. The platform's AI engine publishes more than 3,000 daily articles. CapitalCube has partnership agreements with various financial entities that include Euronext (European stock exchange with 1,300 listed issuers), Thomson Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and Yahoo Finance.

AnalytixInsight will pursue Blockchain offerings to enhance CapitalCube's artificial intelligence platform, and partner relationships as CapitalCube adds to its user base through its channel partners.

Marketwall - The Company's 49% owned subsidiary Marketwall, expects to deploy its mobile app for stock trading and banking services in 2018. This is a part of the ongoing multi-year revenue licensing partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo - Italy's leading bank with 12.6 million customers. The mobile stock trading application will directly interface with Intesa Sanpaolo's established trading platform MarketHub, whose 2016 trading volume exceeded EUR119 Billion on an average of 26,000 daily transactions. Marketwall has also partnered with Samsung to pre-load the app on certain Samsung devices in Europe.

AnalytixInsight will seek to develop a Blockchain distributed ledger platform to reduce transaction costs and settlement times for Marketwall, MarketHub and partners.

Prakash Hariharan, AnalytixInsight's Chairman and CEO, commented: "A recent study by Deloitte shows there has been a massive surge of new open source Blockchain projects globally, but only a small percentage of these projects stay alive and achieve meaningful scale. We believe that by working together with our strategic partners we can create a meaningful impact within this rapidly developing industry".

US Listing - AnalytixInsight has received notice from the OTC Markets Group that it has met the requirements to be upgraded to the OTCQB Marketplace effective November 14, 2017. The Company will now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "ATIXF". The Company will continue to also trade on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "ALY". More than 80% of CapitalCube's approximate 2 million monthly user session traffic is originated in the United States.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 630,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.47 per share. The stock options vest immediately, subject to a four month regulatory hold period. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. (www.AnalytixInsight.com)

AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence platform transforms data into narratives. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (www.marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (www.euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to enhance its artificial intelligence platform and develop Blockchain initiatives; the growth of the Company's business operations; the use of the Company's content by various parties; the trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB® market, the Company's ability to continue developing partnership relationships, and the granting of stock options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight,, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.