AnalytixInsight Closes Big Data Acquisition in Field Service Management Industry

Big Data Analytics company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ALY) (the "Company" or "AnalytixInsight") announces it has completed the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc. ("Euclides") relating to Euclides' field service management integration business (the "Euclides Transaction"). The Company also announces the termination of the previously announced potential investment by AnalytixInsight into Fixify Ltd. ("Fixify").

Euclides Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the asset purchase agreement dated November 24, 2016 (the "Purchase Agreement") between AnalytixInsight, Euclides and the shareholders of Euclides, AnalytixInsight has paid USD$200,000 in cash and has issued 5,389,400 common shares of AnaltyixInsight (the "Common Shares") as consideration for the assets of Euclides. Euclides has also achieved the revenue milestone terms as set out in the Purchase Agreement with Euclides' 2016 revenues and order backlog exceeding USD$4 million. Accordingly, AnalytixInsight has issued to Euclides 3,311,125 common share purchase warrants (the "Milestone Warrants"). Each Milestone Warrant allows the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.20 per share until March 16, 2020.

All of the securities issued by the Company pursuant to the Euclides Transaction will be subject to a lock-up agreement pursuant to which: (i) the holders shall be restricted from selling or transferring such securities during the 12 months after their issuance (the "Lock-Up Period"), and (ii) after such 12 month period, the holder shall be required to provide the Company with 60 days' prior written notice before selling or transferring such securities. The 60 day prior written notice period can be satisfied during the Lock-Up Period.

Euclides is an expert Systems Integrator and consulting partner for field service management solutions and has touch points to over 100,000 field service personnel. Euclides is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Fixify Transaction

AnalytixInsight, Fixify and the shareholders of Fixify have decided to terminate the share purchase agreement dated November 24, 2016 between such parties (the "Termination"). The Fixify shareholders have instead agreed to work cooperatively with AnalytixInsight, Euclides and Euclides' strategic partners to develop products and analytics software solutions which best serve the needs of Euclides' customers and strategic partners. Pursuant to the Termination, AnalytixInsight will not be required to pay USD$1.0 million to acquire a 20% interest in Fixify and no break fees will be paid by either party.

Management Commentary

Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: "We are very pleased to complete this acquisition and begin our work together with the Euclides team to develop workflow analytics solutions. This transaction is financially accretive to our shareholders and we believe our combined teams will create compelling new revenue streams within this evolving industry."

Adi Hod, CEO of Euclides, commented: "We are excited to join the AnalytixInsight team and our customers have shown strong support for this transaction. We look forward to building analytics solutions for our clients and expanding our capabilities."

In connection with the Euclides Transaction, AnalytixInsight has granted a total of 1,225,000 stock options to various consultants and employees pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.24 per option for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AnalytixInsight also reports that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of 3,406,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on April 5, 2016 until April 5, 2018. Each Warrant currently entitles to the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.25 until April 5, 2017.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc.'s technology platform helps transform data into narratives. The Company's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) and mobile platform MarketWall (www.marketwall.com) provide high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. The Company's disruptive technology algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs - all available as a cloud-based, SaaS offering. This platform capability is extensible to other asset classes and sectors to generate insightful research reports.

CapitalCube and MarketWall have existing business relationships with leading global financial and media institutions. For more information about AnalytixInsight visit www.analytixinsight.com.

