AnalytixInsight Closes Private Placement Financing

Big Data Analytics company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ALY) (the "Company" or "AnalytixInsight") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Offering was increased from $2,300,000 to $2,600,000 as a result of higher demand. The Company has issued 13,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,600,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.35 at any time prior to September 6, 2018. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, AnalytixInsight paid finder's fees of $71,750 in cash and issued 358,750 non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.35 at any time prior to September 6, 2018.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month plus one day hold period. Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Management, employees and certain directors of AnalytixInsight acquired a portion of the Offering, and their participation (the "Insider Participation") is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

AnalytixInsight has entered into an agreement with FronTier Merchant Capital Group ("FronTier") to provide the Company with investor relations services. Under the terms of the agreement, FronTier has been retained for a 12 month period for total consideration of $87,000. FronTier will assist the Company by increasing market awareness for the Company utilizing a number of financial market communications initiatives.

AnalytixInsight Inc.'s technology platform helps transform data into narratives. The Company's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) and mobile platform MarketWall (www.marketwall.com) provide high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. The Company's disruptive technology algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs - all available as a cloud-based, SaaS offering. This platform capability is extensible to other asset classes and sectors to generate insightful research reports. CapitalCube and MarketWall have existing business relationships with leading global financial and media institutions. For more information about AnalytixInsight visit www.analytixinsight.com.

