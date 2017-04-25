AnalytixInsight Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Big Data Analytics company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ALY) (the "Company" or "AnalytixInsight") is pleased to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Key Highlights:

The Company's revenue for 2016 (excluding Marketwall) was $1.1M compared to revenue of $0.5M for 2015. Marketwall's revenue for 2016 was $1.7M compared to revenue of $0.6M for 2015. Combined revenue for 2016 was $2.8M compared to revenue of $1.0M for 2015.

During the fourth quarter, the Company deconsolidated Marketwall S.r.L. ("Marketwall") and recorded a gain on deconsolidation of $816,265. The Company now owns 49% of the equity of Marketwall.

Operating expenses declined during the year, improving earnings (loss) per share significantly in 2016 to $(0.02) compared to $(0.08) in 2015.

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, was added as a content distributor for the Company's high quality financial research.

The Company completed the asset acquisition of Euclides Technologies Inc. ("Euclides"), and announced its intention to develop products relating to workflow analytics.

Selected Financial Information

Annual Revenue 2016 2015 Revenue AnalytixInsight $ 1,075,349 $ 454,823 Revenue Marketwall (associated company) $ 1,704,080 $ 570,042 Combined Revenue $ 2,779,429 $ 1,024,865

CapitalCube

CapitalCube now covers approximately 48,000 worldwide companies and 2,600 North American ETF's. CapitalCube publishes approximately 3,200 articles daily on its blog and leading content distributors. Website traffic remained strong at approximately 3.8 million users and 6 million user sessions during the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, agreed to distribute CapitalCube's unique financial research to their clients beginning in 2017.

Financial Summary - Continuing Operations

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $ 297,156 $ 110,096 $ 1,075,349 $ 454,823 Gross profit (loss) $ 108,687 $ (25,420 ) $ 393,407 $ (357,231 ) Expenses $ (248,197 ) $ (694,455 ) $ (1,657,005 ) $ (2,239,761 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) (includes one-time deconsolidation gain)

Marketwall

As part of the implementation of the licensing and integration project with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A ("Intesa Sanpaolo"), Marketwall's operating expenses increased from approximately $1.03 million in 2015 to $2.11 million in 2016.

The Company deconsolidated Marketwall during the fourth quarter, which has improved the Company's operating performance and has resulted in a gain on deconsolidation of $816,265. AnalytixInsight now owns 49% of the equity of Marketwall. The overall Marketwall deconsolidation impact to the Company has resulted in a change from $0.46 million loss in 2015 to $0.55 million profit (including a one-time consolidation gain) in 2016.

Marketwall revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $1,704,080 compared to $570,042 in 2015.

The Company expects Marketwall to complete its mobile banking and stock trading integration with Intesa Sanpaolo in the second half of 2017. Upon completion, Marketwall is expected to service approximately eight million of Intesa Sanpaolo's mobile banking customers.

Upon the successful integration of the mobile platform and achievement of other milestones, the Company and Intesa Sanpaolo expect to jointly spin out Marketwall in 2018.

Euclides

As previously announced, the Company completed the asset purchase of Euclides, and announced its intention to develop products relating to workflow analytics. Euclides has annual revenues of approximately USD$4 million (approximately CAD$5.4 million), and at the end of the fourth quarter, Euclides had an order backlog of approximately USD$2 million.

Management Commentary

Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with development of the Company during 2016. The company enhanced its CapitalCube platform in response to the growing demand for its content. Significant investment was made in Marketwall's licensing and integration project with Intesa Sanpaolo for roll out in 2017, and we completed the Euclides acquisition which will allow us to use our big data platform a new industry vertical - workflow analytics."

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc.'s technology platform helps transform data into narratives. The Company's online portal CapitalCube (www.capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media.

The Company holds a 49% interest in Marketwall (www.marketwall.com), a mobile platform for banking and stock trading. The Company owns Euclides (www.euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

For more information about AnalytixInsight visit www.analytixinsight.com.

