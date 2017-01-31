Anaren Announces Release of Atmosphere Version 2.0 with IoT Cloud Hosting

Redesigned platform supports new Wi-Fi module, Dev kits, BLE, and extended library of sensors

SYRACUSE, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Anaren, Inc.'s IoT Group announced today the release of version 2.0 of its innovative Anaren Atmosphere™ online development platform. Atmosphere affords embedded, mobile and cloud developers an exceptionally fast way to create IoT applications with an easy-to-use IoT development environment. The completely redesigned online platform generates embedded firmware as well as mobile application code to connect Anaren AIR Wi-Fi to the cloud and Bluetooth® Smart modules with mobile devices, enabling embedded hardware for IoT connectivity.

With version 2.0, users are now also able to simultaneously create and deploy a corresponding hosted web application. All design functions, including cloud visualization, use a drag-and-drop approach that does not require the need for command line coding - although code can be customized if desired. Atmosphere 2.0 also provides access to a large and growing library of sensors and other IoT elements for easy application creation. Atmosphere's unique approach immediately accelerates design cycles, lowers risk, while removing cost in the development process as no specialized knowledge in hardware embedded coding, mobile application creation or web development is needed.

"With Atmosphere 2.0, Anaren is delivering a triple play option to our developer and OEM customers, one that is unlike any other in the marketplace," said Jeff Liebl, president of Anaren's IoT Group. "The ability to rapidly create embedded, mobile and web applications simultaneously by using a high level, element driven drag-and-drop software environment, will accelerate the roll out of unique sensor-to-cloud IoT applications."

Anaren has a proven record of accomplishment of delivering valuable automation tools and building blocks to wireless product developers. To date, Anaren has sold millions of wireless modules, and more than 30,000 wireless development kits. Through its Atmosphere development environment, Anaren directly supports the efforts of thousands of registered online developers.

Atmosphere 2.0 can host device and sensor data in its cloud-based environment and offers a highly customizable web-based user interface.

The Atmosphere Cloud™ hosting option allows each user to host up to five devices at once with a limited amount of bandwidth -- free of charge. The Atmosphere toolset is ideal for a variety of developers - from those who are simply looking to record single sensor data to those developing rich, complex device monitoring applications.

Additional updates for Atmosphere 2.0 include upgrades to its mobile app and Atmosphere programmer software, the addition of new IoT elements within the library, updates to the Atmosphere user interface, and numerous performance improvements. For a complete list of Atmosphere version 2.0 features and updates, visit the Atmosphere website at atmosphere.anaren.com.

ABOUT ANAREN IOT

Since its inception, Anaren's IoT Group has shipped over a million pre-certified RF modules worldwide, using Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and proprietary technologies and offers a range of wireless devices, cloud software, and integrated sensor-to-cloud solutions to IoT developers and commercial customers. For more information, call 1-800-544-2414, email sales@anaren.com or visit www.anaren.com/iot

ABOUT ANAREN

Now in its 50th year in business, Anaren, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells custom high-frequency solutions and standard components for the wireless communications, space and defense electronics, wireless consumer electronics, and IoT markets.