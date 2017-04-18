Anaren's IoT Group Speaking and Exhibiting at IoTFuse: Conference 2017

Leading IoT platform provider to share expertise on how companies create strategic initiatives designed to propel success across the Internet of Things

SYRACUSE, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Anaren, Inc. announced today that the company is a Bronze Sponsor of IoTFuse: Conference 2017 and that Anaren's IoT Group President Jeff Liebl will be speaking at multiple sessions during the one-day event. IoTFuse: Conference 2017 will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

"Anaren is excited to be participating on so many levels at this year's IoTFuse conference," said Liebl. "And it's a distinct honor to be paired with so many of Minnesota's leading tech luminaries. We look forward to demonstrating our latest product innovations and engaging with customers, partners and other market influencers."

IoTFuse is a collective of some of the Internet of Things (IoT) space's brightest innovators and business leaders to form the largest group of its kind in the U.S. IoTFuse: Conference 2017 features numerous sessions that include industry-driven speaking engagements and panel discussions, as well as the latest IoT innovations from engineers, developers, and makers.

Liebl's presentation is titled, "IoT for Businesses: Incremental or Transformational?" In this session, Liebl will present and detail the four main business drivers that are propelling companies' efforts around IoT, and the new opportunities in the value chain that strategic IoT initiatives create for those willing to go "all in." Liebl will also be participating in an executive panel alongside other fellow IoT experts. Liebl has spoken at dozens of national and international technology-oriented conferences over the past two decades and recently served on the Board of Governors for the IoT M2M Council (IMC).

As a Bronze Sponsor, Anaren will be exhibiting its latest Anaren Atmosphere™ development ecosystem featuring Atmosphere Cloud™ hosting, wireless devices, and sensor-to-cloud offerings. Anaren's IoT Group has a proven record of accomplishment, delivering valuable automation tools and building blocks to wireless IoT developers. To date, Anaren has delivered millions of wireless modules, and more than 30,000 wireless development kits. Through its Atmosphere development platform, Anaren directly supports the efforts of thousands of registered online developers. The platform hosts device and sensor data in its cloud-based environment, and offers a highly customizable web-based user interface.

For more information on Anaren's IoT Group, please visit https://www.anaren.com/iot/ and for more information on the event, please visit https://iotfuse.com.

ABOUT ANAREN IOT

Since its inception, Anaren's IoT Group has shipped millions of pre-certified RF modules worldwide, using Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and proprietary technologies and offers a range of wireless devices, cloud software, and integrated sensor-to-cloud solutions to IoT developers and commercial customers. For more information, call 1-800-544-2414, email sales@anaren.com or visit www.anaren.com/iot.

ABOUT ANAREN

Now in its 50th year in business, Anaren, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells custom high-frequency solutions and standard components for the wireless communications, space and defense electronics, wireless consumer electronics, and IoT markets. For more information, call 1-800-544-2414, email sales@anaren.com or visit www.anaren.com.