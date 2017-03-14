Anchor Ingredients and Beach Coop Announce Joint Venture for Processing Pulse Ingredients

Organizations combine strengths and begin construction on a pulse processing facility in Beach, North Dakota

FARGO, ND--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC ("Anchor"), a Midwest-based leading supplier of quality ingredients for the export, food and pet food industries, has partnered with Beach Cooperative Grain Co. ("Beach"), a 100 year old farmer-owned coop with locations in Beach, ND, and Baker, MT, to form a joint venture for processing pulse ingredients. The joint venture will operate under the name Golden Valley Ingredients LLC and will be based in Beach, ND. The joint venture will process pulse ingredients for the export markets as well as for the domestic food and pet food industries.

The joint venture combines the global reach and product expertise of Anchor's merchandising team with Beach's loyal and robust grower base.

Construction will commence this spring on a state-of-the-art processing facility in Beach, ND. The facility will be in the heart of Beach's origination network, sit on BNSF mainline and be equipped with the latest cutting edge pulse processing and packaging equipment. Anchor will be responsible for quality control and merchandising, while Beach will handle origination and day-to-day management of the facility. The ingredients processed by the joint venture will include all pulse commodities, including but not limited to peas, lentils and chickpeas.

"We are excited to partner with Anchor and gain access to their strong customer relationships around the world," said Rick Miske, president of Beach's Board of Directors. "With pulse acres continuing to expand in our area, we knew we had to partner with the right organization who can handle the food safety requirements as well as provide visibility into the global market to give our growers a premium bid for their pulse commodities. We are confident we found the ideal partner who can provide the necessary input our grower base demands, and who has a similar mindset for the way we do business."

The joint venture plans to begin receiving grain at harvest this year and be fully operational by the end of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.anchoringredients.com and www.beachcoop.com.

ABOUT ANCHOR INGREDIENTS CO.:

Anchor Ingredients Co. was founded in 2015 in partnership with The Arthur Companies to originate, process and distribute a wide range of safe, high-quality ingredients to the export, food and pet food industries. The Company has four facilities in the upper Midwest and is focused on value-added processing to offer its ingredient customers a true end-to-end supply chain.

ABOUT BEACH COOPERATIVE GRAIN CO.:

Beach Cooperative Grain Company has been in business since 1911 and boasts over 1200 patrons. With its grain, agronomy, and feed divisions Beach Coop has proudly served the people of Golden Valley County and beyond, no matter their needs.