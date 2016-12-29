Anconia Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 29, 2016) -

Anconia Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ARA) ("Anconia") is pleased to announce that it is has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). Anconia issued 808,980 units at a price per unit of $0.05 for gross proceeds of $40,449. Each Unit consists of one common share of Anconia and one common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Anconia at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

Glenwood Capital & Consulting Corp. will be paid a finder's fee of $3,239.92.

The common shares and Unit Warrants issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until April 24, 2017.

The aggregate proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for working capital purposes and exploration activities, as well as potential acquisitions.

The Offering remains open to other potential investors on the same terms and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Anconia

Anconia is a base and precious metals exploration and development company, which is focused on providing shareholder value through the advancement of its properties in its portfolio. Anconia is undertaking comprehensive exploration programs to determine the potential of its current projects.

