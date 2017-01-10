AndCo Consulting, Formerly The Bogdahn Group, Acquires Reno Consulting Firm Bidart & Ross

Orlando-based institutional investment advisory firm enters Reno market, plans to continue building presence on West Coast

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - AndCo Consulting, the Orlando, FL-based independent institutional investment advisory firm formerly known as The Bogdahn Group, announces today its acquisition of Reno consulting firm Bidart & Ross. The acquisition will not only enhance its position on the West Coast, it will also increase the firm's significant and growing presence in the defined contribution market.

AndCo Consulting's decision to acquire Bidart & Ross stems from the two firms' shared philosophies regarding independent consulting services and the value that approach brings to their clients. Along with their shared servicing philosophies, AndCo and Bidart & Ross are excited about growing their presence out West within the institutional marketplace.

"We are approached constantly from firms that would like to partner with us to service the institutional marketplace. Quickly, you determine whether or not the partnership will work based on the objectives of each firm. With Bidart & Ross we found a true partner who is as passionate as we are serving their clients within an independent framework," said Mike Welker, President/CEO of AndCo Consulting. "This acquisition is a reflection of just how highly we think of the people at Bidart & Ross, and we are excited for our future together."

"Bidart & Ross is proud of the work we have done for our clients over the last 28 years. Our acquisition by AndCo Consulting gives us more resources to assist our clients as we move forward and face the inevitable challenges of the investment world," said James Ross, Managing Partner of Bidart & Ross.

The acquisition provides Bidart & Ross with additional resources and capabilities to further service their clients. This includes a 10-person dedicated research team, additional professionals within defined contribution and fiduciary services, 38 consultants with an average of 25 years' experience and a 17-person internal support team for client-facing consultants.

About AndCo Consulting

Established in 2000 as The Bogdahn Group, AndCo Consulting advises on approximately $70 billion assets throughout the country.

As an independent investment consulting firm that advises over 580 institutional clients with approximately $70 billion in assets, AndCo Consulting's mission is to transform the investment consulting industry by redefining independence.

AndCo Consulting consists of a seasoned team of 77 professionals, including 16 CFA Charterholders and 27 advanced degree holders, who operate in Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Reno, Cleveland and cities around the country.

To learn more about AndCo Consulting, visit AndCoConsulting.com.