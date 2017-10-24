AndCo Welcomes Amy Heyel as Retirement Plan Consultant

Investment consulting firm recruits industry veteran to its expanding retirement solutions team

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - AndCo, an independent, employee-owned institutional investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Heyel as its newest retirement plan consultant. In her new role, Heyel will help to strengthen the firm's fiduciary and plan governance resources for its rapidly growing roster of defined contribution clients around the country.

Heyel joins AndCo with over 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, she was a member of Empower Retirement's senior leadership team for government markets. During her time at Empower, Heyel managed client relationships across 11 states, participated in new business and client retention efforts, and led a team of relationship managers in the Eastern region.

"Having someone of Amy's caliber join AndCo is significant for our team," said Mike Welker, President and CEO of AndCo. "Anyone who is actively involved in the defined contribution industry, especially within Governmental markets, knows that Amy is one of the best in the business. We are so thrilled to have her."

"The client-centric culture that AndCo promotes is something that is aligned with my own personal values," said Heyel. "Many firms claim to have this kind of culture, but AndCo truly separates itself from the competition through collaboration with vendors, strategic consulting to clients and the desire to always put plan sponsors and their participants first. I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team working hard to transform our industry."

Amy Heyel will join AndCo on Monday, November 6th.

