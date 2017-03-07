Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Joins Elite Nexstar Personal Board of Directors Group

Top Home Service Industry Performers from Around the U.S. Collaborate on Best Practices

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - By a unanimous vote, Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air was invited to join the Elite Nexstar Personal Board of Directors Group consisting of Burton A/C, Heating and Plumbing (Omaha, NE), Allen Service Plumbing Heating and Air (Fort Collins, CO), Any Hour Services - Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning (Orem, UT) and Plumbline Services - Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical (Denver, CO).

According to Jeff Belk, President of Plumbline Services, "Having Mary Jean Anderson and her team of experts at Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air become part of our Personal Board of Directors Group is very exciting. She brings a vast amount of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm and we're thrilled to have them on board with us."

"My goal has always been to provide the very best plumbing, drains, heating and air conditioning services in San Diego County. What this team of high performing professionals affords us is the opportunity to work with successful people nationwide to learn from each other to enhance education, training and business solutions that deliver on our promise to wow every client, every day in every way," said Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

"Being able to leverage the experience, professionalism, and wisdom of this owner group helps us raise the bar in our individual markets and continue to be leaders in our industry," added Belk.

All members of the Elite Personal Board of Directors Group are members of the Nexstar Network -- a member-owned organization focused on providing business networking, training classes and leadership events to help home service industry businesses succeed as the best in customer service, company profitability and employee engagement.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.