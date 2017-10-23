Andes Joins FDXcelerator™ Program, an Ideal Platform for IoT, Mainstream Mobile, RF Connectivity and Networking Applications

HSINCHU, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Andes Technology Corporation ( TWSE : 6533) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) today jointly announced that Andes' 32-bit CPU IP cores have been implemented on GF's 22nm FD-SOI (22FDX®) technology. GF's 22FDX technology offers the optimum combination of performance, power consumption and cost for IoT, mainstream mobile, RF connectivity and networking applications. GF's 22FDX is a natural CPU IP solution for Andes Technology, with its focus on small and efficient processors.

"Our 32-bit power-efficient small-footprint cores have been wildly successful for deeply-embedded applications, especially in the growing global market. We are excited to be part of GF's FDXcelerator Program with silicon proven AndesCore™ on GF's 22FDX process. Our newest products, N25 32bit and NX25 64bit RISC-V based cores coupled with a mature toolchain, will provide even more value to customers in these advanced nodes by providing both high speed and power efficiency," said Charlie Su, CTO and VP of Engineering of Andes Technology.

"IoT designs demand the lowest power consumption as well as the lowest possible cost. The combination of GF's 22FDX process and Andes' low power architecture and small footprint will deliver the power, performance, area (PPA) advantage to our IoT customers. We are also excited about Andes newest RISC-V CPU IP. Customer demand is pushing this Open Architecture solution and GF is pleased to support Andes' customer solutions for the IoT and RF Connectivity markets," said Jai Durgam, Vice President, Customer Design Enablement of GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

About Andes

Andes Technology Corporation was founded in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan in 2005 to develop innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment to serve worldwide rapidly growing embedded system applications. The company delivers the best super low power CPU cores with integrated development environment and associated software and hardware solutions for efficient SoC design.

To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes Technology delivers configurable software/hardware IP and scalable platforms to respond to customers' needs for quality products and faster time-to-market. Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families to address the full range of embedded electronics products, especially for connected, smart and green applications.

