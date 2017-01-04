Andes Technology Corporation's N705 Won Over Competitive Alternative By Providing 42 Percent Better DMIPS/mW Performance Efficiency

HSINCHU, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Andes Technology Corporation, the leading Asia-based supplier of small, low-power, high performance 32-bit embedded CPU cores, today announced that Sino Wealth Electronic, a Shanghai Informatization Office (SIO) top hi-tech enterprise for 11 years, has designed the AndesCore N705 CPU into their low energy Bluetooth chip. Andes won the design by providing 42 percent better DMIPS/mW performance efficiency over its major competitor for the business.

"Our IoT SoC customer required a reliable, small and low power Bluetooth solution," said Zhisheng Guo Deputy General Manager Sino Wealth Electronic. "We have licensed several Andes cores for our chip designs because they provide the better solution over competitive alternatives. During our product development, Andes provided the immediate support our engineers needed to complete their designs within our tight project windows. Thanks to the contribution of Andes' and our other supply chain partners, our BLE chip is now shipping in mass production."

"We are thrilled to have Sino Wealth Electronic as a long standing Andes customer," said Charlie Hong-Men Su CTO and Senior Vice President of R&D and Technical Marketing. "Sino Wealth has the reputation as one of the first IC design enterprises recognized by Shanghai Informatization Office (SIO) as a Shanghai hi-tech enterprise and has maintained the title for the past 11 years. As a partner, Andes has a responsibility to provide not only a superior CPU core to solve their design problem, but to provide them the service and support to help them maintain their high reputation."

About AndesCore N705

The N7's ultra-low power consumption and small size was created for performance constrained SoC designs, such as controllers for network connectivity applications including low energy Bluetooth in IoT (Internet-of-Things), storage, and sensors. The N7's features the latest AndeStar™ V3m architecture and a 2-stage pipeline that helps deliver an impressive 168 DMIPS/mW, >40% better than competitive products. Its FlashFetch technology can boost performance of slow flash memory without consuming added power. The AndesCore™ N7 can be as small as 12K gates. This makes it an ideal alternative to the 8051 and other 8-bit processor cores, while delivering the benefits of performance-efficiency, programmability and compact code size of a 32-bit processor solution.

About Andes

Andes Technology Corporation was founded in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan in 2005 to develop innovative high-performance/low-power 32-bit processor cores and associated development environment to serve worldwide rapidly growing embedded system applications. The company delivers the best super low power CPU cores with integrated development environment and associated software and hardware solutions for efficient SoC design.

To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes Technology delivers configurable software/hardware IP and scalable platforms to respond to customers' needs for quality products and faster time-to-market. Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families to address the full range of embedded electronics products, especially for connected, smart and green applications.

For more information about Andes Technology, please visit http://www.andestech.com/.