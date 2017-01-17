Andreas Schneider becomes the new CEO of EnOcean

Co-founder Andreas Schneider has been appointed CEO of EnOcean, and takes over all responsibilities for the executive management of EnOcean with the goal of further strengthening the company's position as the leading supplier of self-powered solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT)

OBERHACHING, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - EnOcean has announced that Andreas Schneider, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of EnOcean, assumed the duties of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on January 1, 2017. In this position, Andreas Schneider will further expand EnOcean's business in line with its long-term strategy in the self-powered IoT for the core markets of building automation, smart homes, LED light control and industrial automation. He replaces Dr. Wald Siskens, who has left the company to join Apple Inc.

As the co-founder and CMO of EnOcean, Andreas Schneider has been responsible for market positioning and the sales strategies for energy harvesting wireless technology since 2001. He played a key role in strengthening the company's position as the leading supplier of energy harvesting wireless technology for maintenance-free applications in the Internet of Things. In recent months, Andreas Schneider has worked closely together with Wald Siskens on the development and implementation of the new strategy in the Internet of Things.

"EnOcean is a thought leader in the area of self-powered applications for the Internet of Things and is looking forward to a successful future with its new business strategy," remarks Ralf Schnell, Chairman of the EnOcean Supervisory Board. "The company has set itself the goal of further establishing energy harvesting wireless technology, forming new partnerships and developing additional fields of application. Andreas Schneider, who played a key role in successfully building the company, has extensive expertise in the company and its energy harvesting wireless technology. It is wonderful that Andreas Schneider is taking on this responsibility with the goal of shaping EnOcean's future."

"I am delighted to take on this new, exciting job within EnOcean," says Andreas Schneider. "I have had the opportunity to help shape the company's progress since its founding in 2001. EnOcean has grown continuously. With our 15 years of experience in the field of energy harvesting technology, we have expanded our Dolphin portfolio to provide maintenance-free wireless sensor solutions for the Internet of Things, based on open standards. When it comes to providing sensor data in the cloud, our energy harvesting wireless sensors are indispensable for collecting enormous quantities of reliable data. In collaboration with the EnOcean Alliance and partners such as IBM, Xicato and Philips, we will continue to develop exiting new self-powered and thus maintenance-free applications for our customers' sensor solutions in the Internet of Things."

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology marketed under the Dolphin brand. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets maintenance-free wireless sensor solutions for batteryless applications in the Internet of Things, which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes and LED light control. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, ZigBee and Bluetooth Low Energy. Leading product manufacturers have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for the past 15 years and have installed the products in several hundreds of thousands of buildings around the world.

