Andrew Chan Joins Sensiba San Filippo

SSF expands Consulting team with veteran Bay Area financial systems expert

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chan to the SSF team. Chan will join the Consulting Services team as a Senior Manager and will play an integral role in the firm's recent partnership with cloud-based ERP software, Intacct.

With over 20 years of experience in financial systems, Chan has joined SSF after more than 6 years as a Senior Consultant at a national accounting firm. Having worked on more than 150 Intacct implementations, Chan has extensive experience setting up and configuring the system, conducting user training and providing technical support throughout the implementation process. He is a certified Intacct Implementation Specialist and holds a Partner Certification -- Intacct Implementation. Chan has worked with a variety of industries, including transportation, healthcare and publishing, and has significant experience with financial systems.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andrew as a Senior Manager at SSF," says Frank Balestreri, Partner-in-Charge, Consulting Services of Sensiba San Filippo. "Andrew exemplifies all of the qualities that we look for in a team member and leader at the firm. His expertise is perfectly aligned with our recent launch of Intacct services, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has a regional focus with global expertise. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in Oakland, San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill, Fresno and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.