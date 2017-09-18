Andrew Waters, Executive Chairman of Ecom Products Group Corporation, Announced Today it Has Added Key Talent and Advisory Board to Support its Expansion

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Andrew Waters, Executive Chairman of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : EPGC), announced today it has added key talent and advisory board to support its expansion.

As part of EPG's international positioning and expansion strategy, the company has completed another milestone by adding a new board member as well as creating its Advisory Board. These additions will assist expansion in current key markets as well as targeted future markets.

Mike Golden has been added to the Board of Directors as Asian Director. With over 25 years of marketing and business experience in Asia and China, Mike will guide ‎the Asia and China strategy and growth.

The advisory board will assist the CEO and country directors implement key elements of our growth strategy and international expansion. Appointments to the Advisory Board are:

Steve Sinclair will assist in expanding our reach with European brands. Based in London with Price Waterhouse Coopers, Sinclair has considerable international retail experience and lead large teams across all aspects of sales and marketing, insight generation, analytics, proposition development and strategic account management.

Jack Hanrahan will lead international retailer and brand relationship strategies. Hanrahan, formally of Westfield, is one of Australia's pre-eminent thought leaders in international retail best practice, with over 30 years' experience working with some of world's high end, luxury, leading retail brands.

Ronald J Sylvestri Jr - Founder & President at Quail Ridge Asset Management will advise on strategic investments as well as major retailer and consumer partnerships. Based in New York, Sylvestri provides 20+ years of investment and brand building experience.

John Cassidy will assist in our luxury brand devices and solutions. Cassidy is a seasoned executive on both sides of the Atlantic as well as the Pacific Rim. Mr. Cassidy has developed his skills with many major global brand leaders including Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Oxxford Clothes, Lilly Pulitzer, Jimmy Choo, and Elizabeth Emmanuel (bridal designer for Princess Diana). He has significant global experience within the fashion industry including brand development, marketing, public relations and retailing.

Grant McCarthy will advise on building out our marketing lead services businesses as well as lead partnerships with major ecommerce providers. Grant will also manage our relationships with Tencent and Baidu International. With 20+ years experience operating in the Asian Pacific with several companies including Yahoo, McCarthy brings a deep understanding of international marketing.

Waters said "I am excited about the knowledge these key advisors bring to our group. Each of these appointments provide deep, international and cross-border ecommerce experience. This added knowledge is invaluable to our plan as an international ecommerce leader. The company will continue to add key advisory board appointments that will underpin our fast track of expansion, enable our growth and build shareholder value."

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is an international ecommerce services, solutions and platform company that gives clients access to new and high growth markets. With offices in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York and Florida, EPG operates in key markets of the US, UK, China and Asia. EPG owns its own resources and offers ecommerce services, marketing, sales, social media management, full import and cross-border distribution, dedicated sector solutions. The company also owns a number of social-based ecommerce platforms developed from social based consumer sectors.

EPG, through its offices and services, can allow consumer-brands to enter and expand in new markets, under either a service or partnership model. Our products allow our clients to Search, Connect, Communicate and Transact direct with international

consumers.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.