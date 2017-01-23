Andronico's Community Markets Announces #ANDRONICLOSE Sell Down

BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Andronico's Community Markets®, the San Francisco Bay Area iconic retailer recently purchased by Safeway, started their final storewide sell-down on Saturday, January 21st, with sale prices up to 30% on the entire store. Aptly called "AndroniClose 2017," the sale is planned to run for one week.

The transition plan calls for selling the entire inventory so that the stores can be closed and re-freshed. In short order, stores will re-open as Safeway Community Markets, with the exception of the San Francisco store which will remain "Andronico's" for the foreseeable future, and will continue to boast the products that make ACM stores special.

"We're thrilled that each ACM store team will become the opening team for each SCM! When our stores open as 'Safeway Community Markets,' our Customers will see the same smiling faces, and the best local, freakishly fresh everything. The only big change will be even better value and prices," said current Andronico's CEO, Suzy Monford.

Upon re-opening, Andronico's Store leadership team will pioneer the Safeway Community Market's opening team:

Jonathan North, Store Director, San Francisco

John Spain, Store Director, Shattuck

John Howard, Store Director, Solano

Ethan Baker, Store Director, Los Altos

Sean Thomas, Store Director, San Anselmo

Many of the Andronico's corporate team members will also make the transition to Safeway. Those include:

Becky Paine, Director Deli, Cheese, Prepared Foods & Bakery

Reid Pomerantz, Director Meat & Sea Food

Bridget Marino, Director Marketing

Brooke St. John, Grocery Buyer

Thanh Nguyen, Grocery Buyer

Chris Russo, Director Safety

Krystle Batarina, Director Catering

Vanessa Chan, Catering Manager

Teresa Jackson, Category Manager

About Andronico's

Born in Berkeley in 1929, Andronico's Community Markets is an eclectic neighborhood grocery store offering the widest grocery selection available of natural, local, specialty and classic favorites as well as made-from-scratch meals. Andronico's has recently partnered with Instacart for convenient online ordering and home delivery throughout much of the Bay Area. FitMarket is their newly launched community commitment to healthy living and eating (http://www.andronicos.com/fit-market/).

For store locations: http://www.andronicos.com/ourstores/