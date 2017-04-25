Andy Neary Named National Advisor/Partner Manager

Industry veteran Andy Neary joins the Captivated Health team to drive broader nationwide adoption of the company's health care captive insurance arrangement.

METHUEN, MA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Captivated Health is pleased to announce that industry veteran Andy Neary has joined the organization as National Advisor/Partner Manager. Andy will focus on growing the company's nationwide footprint by working directly with advisors whose clients can benefit from Captivated Health's program.

Andy is a national healthcare strategist who has 15 years of experience using innovative strategies that help employers manage the impact of the rising costs of their health care plans. His work with clients has been dedicated to helping them move from the status quo to innovative and creative strategies that provide savings for employers and a rich benefit plan array for employees.

Mark Gaunya, Founder and CEO of Captivated Health, said, "We are excited to add someone of Andy's caliber to our team. Andy has the perfect background to help us continue toward our goal of having the Captivated Health solution available in all 50 states."

Born in Wisconsin, Andy lives in Colorado and will be based there. He was recently named to the "Boulder 40 Under 40" list, recognizing his professional and charitable contributions to the community. He is a former professional pitcher with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Captivated Health is a nationwide partially self-insured health insurance captive arrangement currently focused on educational institutions and engineering firms. Founded in New England and providing benefits to 10,000 members in seven states, the organization is guided by four basic principles in designing and managing plans that deliver control, savings and wellbeing to participants: a members-first mentality; developing consumerism among employees; creating a climate of health and wellbeing, and a strategically collaborative governance model. Captivated Health is a product of Borislow Insurance.