Anfield Gold Announces Appointment of VP Corporate Development and Communications

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Anfield Gold Corp. ("Anfield" or "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ANF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hicks as Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications of the Company. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Hicks was a member of the investment banking team with RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") specializing in metals and mining. Prior to working at RBC, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in a similar capacity. While in investment banking, he assisted both public and private companies in assessing and executing on various strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments as well as other forms of equity and debt capital raising. Mr. Hicks holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Finance and Real Estate from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

As Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications for Anfield, Mr. Hicks will lead the ongoing business development efforts of the Company with the goal of seeking attractive opportunities in growing the Company.

In conjunction with his appointment, Anfield has granted Mr. Hicks 500,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $1.02, will expire on March 6, 2022, and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

Anfield Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ANF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious metal exploration and development company focused on the development of the Coringa project located in Para State, Brazil. Anfield's strategic plan also includes the acquisition of other gold projects with the goal of becoming a mid-tier gold mining company.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://anfieldgold.com/investors/presentations.

