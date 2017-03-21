Anfield Resources Commences Advancement of Wyoming Uranium Projects

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Anfield Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ARY) ( OTCQB : ANLDF) ( FRANKFURT : 0AD) ("Anfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged BRS, Inc. ("BRS"), an engineering firm, to prepare a series of NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for a number of Anfield's 24 Wyoming uranium projects (the "Projects"). The Company views resource delineation as the first phase of Anfield's Wyoming uranium asset advancement. The Projects are located in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas of Wyoming.

Further to its news release of September 14, 2016, as a part of the Wyoming Project acquisition, Anfield acquired a database containing historic resource estimates that identify significant potential for further development. This includes drilling and geologic work done by Uranium One of 575 drill holes totaling approximately 395,000 feet of drilling. In addition to the Uranium One database, Anfield previously acquired a historic database of geological information pertaining to the acquired Projects and of surrounding properties. The Company, in conjunction with BRS, is carefully analyzing the current and historic data to identify and prioritize the data to generate NI 43-101 technical reports for Anfield's acquired Projects.

Corey Dias, Anfield's CEO, stated, "We are delighted to begin the initial phase of our work on these Projects in order to both identify and delineate uranium resources. Importantly, many of these Projects are in areas of Wyoming in which a number of uranium producers have already established ISR production bases. Moreover, Anfield signed a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One in late 2016 whereby Anfield can process up to 500,000 pounds of uranium per year at Uranium One's Irigaray Central Processing Plant

Uranium analysts are now noting that the uranium market is at an inflexion point where prices are bound to rise sharply in 2017. With depressed prices, mine production is being cut while uranium demand is steadily increasing in Asia and elsewhere. And long-term contracts are rolling-off with significant uncovered demand being forecast. These market dynamics converges with Anfield's strategy of acquiring quality assets and proceeding with disciplined, staged development. We are confident that developing these properties will facilitate the execution of our Company strategy and will be a significant step towards becoming a top-tier U.S. uranium company."

About BRS

BRS, Inc. is an engineering and geology consulting corporation with expertise in mining and mineral exploration. Of particular note, it specializes in Uranium exploration, mineral resource evaluation, mine design, feasibility, mine operations, and reclamation. It has completed numerous Uranium projects including technical reports and feasibility studies for underground, open pit, ISR, and conventional Uranium mills. Representative projects include technical reports and due diligence for project financing for conventional uranium projects including the Sheep Mountain and the JAB-RD open pit in Wyoming, the Cibola Project in New Mexico, the Coles Hill, Virginia open pit and underground mine, and numerous ISR uranium projects in Wyoming and Paraguay.

Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., the principal engineer at BRS, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 with 40 years of professional and managerial experience. Mr. Beahm has a proven track record in a variety of mining and mine reclamation projects including surface and underground mining, heap leach recovery, ISR, and uranium mill tailings projects. Mr. Beahm's experience includes coal, precious metals, and industrial minerals, but his emphasis throughout his career has been on uranium.

About Anfield

Anfield is an energy metals exploration, development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its energy metals assets. Anfield is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (ARY-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on two production centres, as summarized below:

Arizona/Colorado/Utah - Shootaring Canyon Mill

The key asset in Anfield's existing portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield's uranium assets consist of conventional mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield's conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 125-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

Wyoming - Irigaray ISR Processing Plant (Resin Processing Agreement)

Anfield has also signed a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One wherein Anfield would process up to 500,000 pounds per annum of its mined material at Uranium One's Irigaray processing plant in Wyoming. In addition, should Anfield sign a uranium sales contract with a utility, the Company can both buy and borrow uranium from Uranium One in order to fulfill some or all of its utility contract.

Anfield's ISR mining projects are located in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas in Wyoming.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD RESOURCES INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

