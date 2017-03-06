Anfield Resources Inc. Completes $2.9 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Anfield Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ARY) ( FRANKFURT : 0AD) ( OTCQB : ANLDF) ("Anfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at $0.10 announced on February 21st. The placement was oversubscribed and on closing the Company issued 28,880,615 Units for gross proceeds of $2,888,061. Each Unit consists of one common share and a one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four months.

Corey Dias, Anfield's CEO, stated, "We are excited to have closed on a financing which is significantly larger than the $1.5 million private placement we had originally announced on February 21st. With these funds, Anfield will both advance its current projects and pursue acquisition opportunities as we remain extremely optimistic with regard to the uranium market and its future prospects. It is important to note that the 447 commercial nuclear reactors now operating in 31 countries across the world currently meet 11% of global electricity demand; however, with 59 reactors currently under construction and a planned and proposed reactor pipeline totaling more than 500, it is clear that nuclear power will remain an integral part of the global energy mix."

In connection with closing, the Company paid fees of $22,050 and issued 220,500 Warrants to eligible finders who introduced subscribers to the Company. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for project development and general working capital purposes.

About Anfield

Anfield is an energy metals development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its energy metals assets. Anfield is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (ARY-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on two production centers, as summarized below:

Arizona/Colorado/Utah - Shootaring Canyon Mill

The key asset in Anfield's conventional uranium portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield's uranium assets consist of conventional mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield's conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 125-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

Wyoming Properties - Irigaray ISR Processing Plant (Resin Processing Agreement)

Anfield's ISR mining projects are located in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas in Wyoming, and comprise 2,667 federal mining claims, 56 Wyoming State leases and 15 private leases acquired from Uranium One in September 2016.

Anfield has agreed to enter into a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One wherein Anfield would process up to 500,000 pounds per annum of its mined material at Uranium One's Irigaray Central Processing Plant in Wyoming.

