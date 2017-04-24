Anfield Resources, Inc. to Attend World Nuclear Fuel Cycle Conference in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Anfield Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ARY) ( OTCQB : ANLDF) ( FRANKFURT : 0AD) ("Anfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the World Nuclear Fuel Cycle conference in Toronto, located at the Delta Hotel on April 25-27, 2017. The conference will allow Anfield to meet with entities representing various parts of the nuclear cycle, including uranium production, uranium procurement, uranium trading, and uranium conversion.

About the World Nuclear Fuel Cycle conference

Organized by the Nuclear Energy Institute and the World Nuclear Association, the World Nuclear Fuel Cycle 2017 provides a top-level international forum for senior industry leaders to discuss the issues affecting the commercial nuclear fuel cycle today, with a focus on enhancing the economic competitiveness of the nuclear energy industry.

About Anfield

Anfield is an energy metals exploration, development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its energy metals assets. Anfield is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (ARY-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on two production centres, as summarized below:

Arizona/Colorado/Utah - Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield's existing conventional uranium portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield's conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield's conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 125-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

Wyoming - Irigaray ISR Processing Plant (Resin Processing Agreement)

Anfield has also signed a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One wherein Anfield would process up to 500,000 pounds per annum of its mined material at Uranium One's Irigaray processing plant in Wyoming. In addition, should Anfield sign uranium sales contracts, the Company can both buy and borrow uranium from Uranium One in order to fulfill some or all of its contracts.

Anfield's ISR mining projects are located in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas in Wyoming.

