Angel Fire Resort Announces Bucket List for 50th Anniversary Summer Season

New Mexico Mountain Resort Offers Expansive Biking Trails, Opens Fly-Fishing School, Expands Farmers and Artisan Market and Celebrates Summer with New Food and Wine Festival and Live Concert Series

ANGEL FIRE, NM--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Angel Fire Resort, located in the Southern Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, continues its 50th anniversary as it begins its summer season starting May 13. For those looking for art, culinary and outdoor adventure in a scenic mountain town Angel Fire Resort has created a 50th Anniversary Bucket List. In no order, here are Angel Fire Resort's Top activities and places to see this summer.

1. BIKING - DEMO DAZE

Awarded #1 Bike Park in the Southwest by MTBParks.com for the fourth year in a row, Angel Fire Bike Park (www.angelfirebikepark.com) the largest Bike Park in the Rockies, opens more than 60 miles of trails on May 19 and has launched the Global Gravity Pass, for the summer 2017 season. Angel Fire Bike Park invites all season pass holders from any bike park in the world to receive 50% off a standard day ticket.

Quickly becoming the mecca of mountain riding, Angel Fire maintains over 100 miles of downhill and cross-country green belt trails for all ability levels that also ties into the National Forest trail network including the highly praised South Boundary Trail. Additionally, the quiet surrounding roads of the village and valleys also make it an ideal, high-altitude haven for road bikers. Lessons and downhill bike rental equipment are available at the resort.

Not sure what equipment you need or want for this season? Check out this year's Demo Daze happening over Memorial Day Weekend. The two-day event is for any riders who are interested in DH, XC, Enduro, or a mix of mountain bike terrain. Angel Fire Bike Park is bringing together bike vendors from all over the country for novice and expert riders to test-ride the latest bikes and try out new biking gear. Demo Daze will take place May 27-28, 2017 with bikes and gear from top vendors being shown including SR Suntours, Yeti, Santa Cruz, Specialized, and others.

2. COOL SUMMER NIGHTS CONCERT SERIES

Free, Friday night music at Frontier Park is back this summer with The Cool Summer Nights Concert Series and will offer a variety of musical genres that allow guests to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and the fun of live music. Folk, Blues, Bluegrass and Rock performances will entertain the crowd Friday nights from June - August, at Frontier Park. Pack a picnic or enjoy food, wine, and beer from the local food vendors and a Kid Zone. This is a free event and family friendly. The event is presented by Enchanted Circle Brewing and Angel Fire Resort. More information and a concert schedule check out https://www.angelfireresort.com/event/cool-summer-nights-concert-series-2-2017-08-11/

3. FLY FISHING SCHOOL

Opening this summer is the Angel Fire Resort Fly Fishing School. The new program will kick off May 1 and will offer a two-day Fly Fishing School, and a Stay and Fly Fish Package.

Nestled in the wooded Southern Rockies, certified fly-casting instructors will greet you with all your equipment, a packed lunch and a day of guided lessons on the most scenic rivers and lakes of Northern New Mexico. Guides will pass on their enthusiasm for this sport as they teach how to catch and release Rainbow, Brown, Brook and Cutthroat Trout from the Rio Grande, Red River, Cimarron Creek, Rio Costilla, Rio Chama and several other streams and local alpine lakes.

The Fly-Fishing School offers two days of instruction, all equipment, guided trips and two nights of lodging at Angel Fire Resort. This will include a Fly-Casting Lesson teaching the techniques on essential knots, proper gear instruction, stream and lake entomology and how to read currents. Additionally, Stay and Fly-Fish packages include all equipment, private casting lessons at the resort's private lake, one-night lodging at the resort, breakfast and a full-day guided trip with transportation and lunch.

4. ART AND FARMERS MARKET

This popular Sunday morning mix of art, wares, and food is back for a second season. Starting Sunday, June 18 through September 3 take a stroll through Frontier Park for this high-altitude farmer's market that will offer the best in fresh, locally-grown produce and products such as honey, soaps, and baked goods. Sunday mornings will be the ideal time to sip on a hot vanilla latte, listen to live music and check out paintings, pottery, and jewelry from local New Mexican artisans at the new art and farmers market. Presented by ReMax Mountain Realty, Angel Fire Resort, and Alpine Lumber.

5. SUMMIT DISC GOLF

Angel Fire Resort has completely redesigned the popular PDGA approved Disc Golf course located at the top of Agua Fria Peak via the Chile Express chairlift. This 18-hole course is free to play and will offer a more challenging mountain adventure back nine holes while the front nine will be easier and more family friendly. The course opening depends on snow but typically follows the lift schedule.

6. SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES

Take the state's only high-speed quad lift to the summit where 360-degree mountain and valley views offer spectacular panorama landscapes of Wheeler Peak (New Mexico's highest peak), Mt. Baldy, Touch Me Not and Eagle Nest Lake. Hike or mountain bike on the newly updated terrain with options for all levels. Enjoy lunch or cold drinks on the deck of the Summit Smokehouse.

The Lifts open May 19.

7. DUTCH OVEN DEMOS/ WINE & CHEESE RECEPTIONS

For those looking for some outdoor "glamping" check into the Angel Fire RV Resort, constructed on mountain meadowland at the foot of Carson National Forest, is open year-round with 102 RV spaces. The luxury resort includes a well-appointed private clubhouse, paved roads, over-sized spaces with easy pull-through access and 30/50-amp electrical pedestals, DirecTV access, showers, laundry facilities, convenient Wi-Fi access and a Jacuzzi, putting green, horseshoes, Pickleball courts, a playground and a dog park. This summer RVer's can participate in cooking demonstrations, wine and cheese receptions and live music performances throughout July and August. For more information and to make reservations visit: www.angelfirervresort.com

8. ANGEL FIRE FOOD AND WINE ROUNDUP

Are you a fan of BBQ, fine wine, spirits and craft beers? Maybe you're a culinary fan and have always thought doing a wild mushroom hunt or learning how to cook would be a fun way to spend your summer? Then this four-day western-themed food and wine event, sponsored by Texas-based A Bar N Ranch, is for you. The Angel Fire Food and Wine Roundup will take place August 24 - 27, 2017. The event will offer guests the best in western cuisine, Wagyu beef, fine wines, craft brews, artisanal spirits and western hospitality with famous chefs, winemakers, brewers, and distillers. For more information and to make reservations https://www.angelfirefoodandwine.com

9. THE SIP AND SWING

Situated at 8,600' elevation, Angel Fire Resort's high-altitude, 18-hole Golf course is widely regarded as one of the most stunning in the west. The course is tucked beneath the imposing Sangre de Cristo Mountains and offers sweeping views of Wheeler Peak and plenty of wildlife. The driving range opens May 13, and the course opens on May 19 and will offer several junior and adult clinics and tournaments this season. For a unique way to kick off the summer sign up for the Sip and Swing Scramble (June 25) and enjoy cocktails on the golf course complimented with a 9-Hole Four Person Team Scramble Sponsored by Patron and Southern Wine and Spirits. To register for this event, sign up for lessons or arrange for a tee time this summer contact the Golf Pro Shop at (575) 377-4488 or https://www.angelfireresort.com/activities/summer-activities/golf/golf-events/

10. ZIPLINING

Opening May 19 (weather permitting) is one of the highest-altitude, adrenaline educing outdoor adventures in the state. The Resort is now taking reservations for the ever-popular Rocky Mountain Zipline Adventure Tour, which takes thrill-seekers through multiple zipline stages at the summit. The tour is the second highest elevation zipline tour in the United States and the largest in New Mexico.

PHOTOS FOR PRESS USE: You are welcome to post, broadcast or print any of the photos in the link below. Please courtesy "Angel Fire Resort."

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B2DaG8Er2C17Rnd5eWlULWRjRlE?usp=sharing

For information on this and all other events and summer activities please contact Angel Fire Resort at 800-633-7463 or visit www.angelfireresort.com.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named "America's Most Affordable Ski Town" by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 "Best Family Ski Resort in North America" by Dream Vacation Magazine in 2016. Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387 or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/6-6edebb0ba1e29844a4b9eca7e4b33188.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/5-2b3ddc8d5c19b2f1b8c836445d402a79.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/4-b56eb856ca548d5c9f290d1a7e3ff9cc.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/3-abd61317fb76b060a7facd69a8fda250.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/2-839e1fc6a61e8b358f100ec3fd00faec.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G136058/Images/1-3f620df2a7669304b230564a80d03b84.jpeg