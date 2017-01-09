Angel Gold Receives Additional Environmental Permits to Drill the El Porvenir Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) -

Angel Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ANG) ("Angel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received from the environmental authority of Antioquia "Corantioquia" three new water concessions one for each of the mining titles of the El Porvenir project. This is a significant milestone in addition to the successfully completed transfer of water usage rights from the previous holder, Mineros S.A. announced in May 2nd, 2016. The new water concessions are granted for a five-year term beginning January 2017.

"We are pleased to have obtained these important environmental permits, which give Angel the water usage rights that are critical to our planned 2017 drilling program and for future drilling campaigns at the El Porvenir project, " said President and CEO, Blanca Stella Frias.

The Company has successfully finished its 2016 exploration program, which included trenching and detailed mapping and sampling to define priority drill targets of areas where rock samples returned high-grade gold and/or silver assay results. A 1.3km section of northwest-trending flexure within the Nus Fault has been identified as being highly prospective. The Company continues working on the financing of the announced 2000 meters drilling program for 2017. For more information about the upcoming exploration program and the financing please visit our website www.angelgoldcorp.com.

About Angel Gold Corp.:

Angel is a Canada-based gold and silver exploration company focused on responsible development of mineral resources in Colombia, host to some of the world's largest gold deposits. Angel's flagship project the El Porvenir is located at less than 2 km from Gran Colombia project, the El Pino West Project is adjacent to Gramalote project, B2Gold and Anglo Gold Ashanti JV, 2.5M oz. discovery and its Heliconia project is located north of the Titiribí district along the Cauca fault system.

Angel has been focused on acquiring and validating strategic mineral exploration opportunities in Colombia's best mining districts with the highest potential for new discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Angel Gold Corp.

Blanca Stella Frias, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

