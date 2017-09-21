AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC: SOAN) Reports Esther & Esther Confident in New Revenue Plan

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - AngioSoma, Inc. ( OTC : SOAN) -- Esther & Esther management has high optimism that its revenue plan could prove successful. The publicly stated plan simply and efficiently drives high volume traffic and interested buyers directly to EstherandEsther.com

As noted in the previous press release (which can be read here), SOAN is capitalizing the Joint Venture of the successful EstherandEsther.com. The JV intends to increase its revenue by: 1) Implementing a simple and powerful sales and marketing action plan; 2) Developing a new website optimized for accelerated growth, and; 3) Scaling and automating administrative function to efficiently manage and report the anticipated growth.

The corporate strategy to achieve sales goals is to effectively market Soma Nutraceutical and E&E products directly through highly influential social media influencers. The company has established sufficient capital to hire and manage up to 100 Promotional Model Independent Contractors with significant media influence to promote, vet and attract potential customers to EstherandEsther.com. Esther and Esther has had significant success in its current market sectors and is seasoned to expand its retail presence in large markets throughout the U.S., utilizing its online Etail store as the operational platform. Extending retail sales and distribution of carried and inhouse brands in the low cost / High Yield, sales model offered by the platform approach, favorably increases both the JV's odds of success and the speed at which higher, potentially much higher, revenue forecasts may be achieved.

To learn more about the JV's plans to hire and manage its long term Promotional Model Independent Contractors go to: https://www.facebook.com/estherandesther/

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma, Inc. (http://angiosoma.info/), a Texas corporation based in Houston, Texas, is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on improving the effectiveness of current standard-of-care treatments, especially related to endovascular interventions in the treatment of peripheral artery disease ("PAD"). Our lead product candidate Liprostin™ for the treatment of PAD has completed FDA Phase I and three Phase II clinical trials, and we are in discussions with several contract research organizations ('CRO') for completion of our U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') protocol for Phase III.

