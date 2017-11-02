Angkor Gold Announces Appointment of Vice President - Exploration

SEXSMITH, AB--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - ANGKOR GOLD CORP. (TSX VENTURE: ANK) ( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") CEO Mike Weeks announced today the appointment of Dennis Ouellette as Vice President - Exploration of Angkor effective immediately.

Mr. Ouellette joined Angkor at the beginning of 2017 as Senior Geologist and became the Company's Manager of Exploration in April. Since then Mr. Ouellette has directed extensive new exploration at Angkor's Halo and Okalla projects.

"Since joining Angkor I have spent almost all my time on site in Cambodia, getting to know the remarkable potential of this underexplored country," said Mr. Ouellette. "It is very exciting to work on genuine new discoveries instead of reworking well-travelled properties. It is also great to work with gifted geologists like Craig Richardson who identified the Halo anomaly, and to build on the pioneering work in Cambodia of Dr. Adrian Mann. I am fortunate to have moved from managing the Yukon's newest gold discovery at 3 Aces to new copper porphyry and gold vein discoveries in Cambodia."

"I am very pleased to appoint Dennis as our new Vice President - Exploration," said CEO Mike Weeks. "We currently have active exploration on three of our five properties. Work this year, including auger sampling and geophysical surveys, culminated in drill programs on two of our Tenements which, though early, show great promise."

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA # 104257) and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He has recently worked as a consulting geologist designing and managing exploration programs in Alberta, Yukon and British Columbia and assisting in the execution of exploration programs in the USA and Guatemala. He has also worked as a partner in prospecting ventures resulting in the acquisition and optioning of exploration properties in western Canada. Early in his career, Dennis worked in a variety of roles, including Senior Exploration Geologist, Project Geologist and Field Assistant for companies such as United Keno Hill Mines (Yukon), Falconbridge (Newfoundland) and Goldquest Exploration (Goldcorp - Red Lake, Ontario).

From 1999 to 2002 Mr. Ouellette also worked at the Cabinet and Caucus Offices for the Yukon Government, providing executive assistance and advice to the Ministers of several departments, and in the 1990s as a Staff Geologist in the Department of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada, Yukon Region. From 1994 to 1996 Dennis served as the Manager of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. These two positions involved informing, educating and interacting with industry and the public through prospecting courses, symposium talks and multi-stakeholder meetings.

The technical and scientific information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA # 104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's Exploration Manager on site in Cambodia.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: ANK) and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders. Visit our website at: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us @AngkorGold for all the latest updates.

