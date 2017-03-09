Angkor Gold Concludes Agreement With Mesco For Payment of Final Tranche on Phum Syarung

SEXSMITH, AB --(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANK) ( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an agreement with Mesco Gold Ltd. ("Mesco") for the payment of Mesco's final tranche of their USD $1.9 million obligation under a previous Agreement of Purchase and Sale for Mineral Rights to the Phum Syarung Prospect.

Under the previously reported Agreement of Purchase and Sale for Mineral Rights to the Phum Syarung Prospect agreement dated May 5, 2016, Mesco has already paid to Angkor USD $1.4 million, with a final payment of USD $500,000 due following the issuance of a mining license to Mesco. The initial mining license for the Phum Syarung Prospect was granted last year, and Mesco, under the new amendment to the original agreement will now pay to Angkor the $500,000 in instalments. The first payment of USD $50,000 will be made by Mesco on or before March 25th, with additional payments of USD $30,000 every three months until the USD $500,000 is retired or the earlier of an amended mining license being issued or Mesco begins to process ore at Phum Syarung.

There is no other change to the original agreement between Angkor and Mesco. Angkor retains a 2.0% to 7.5% sliding scale Net Smelter Return (NSR) on future production at Phum Syarung based on the price of gold.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

Angkor Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a significantly large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

